Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer over the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an average of 12,944 deer. Hunters took 9,619 deer on the same weekend in 2021, according to a release.

Deer hunting occurs in all 88 Ohio counties, although the eastern counties typically record the highest harvest totals, the release states.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during the 2022 two-day gun season were: Coshocton (517), Tuscarawas (513), Ashtabula (473), Muskingum (431), Carroll (404), Licking (403), Knox (396), Guernsey (382), Ashland (368), and Columbiana (345). In 2021, Coshocton led the state with 313 deer harvested over these two days.

Weekly reports and yearly summaries can be found on the Deer Harvest Summary page here.