There might not be a lot of meat on a dove, but hunters still seek them out year round. Whether it is for target practice to sharpen the skills or just for outdoor fun, doves are by all accounts America’s most hunted game bird.

Especially for mourning doves (also called turtle doves), you are going to need something that will attract them to where you are. This is where a good-quality dove call comes into play, such as Haydel’s Game Calls Small Game Dove Call.

What to know before you buy a dove call

Dove calls do work, depending on the species

Not all animals can be attracted with a call, but mourning doves react just like ducks. Certain calls have more success than others depending on the progression of the season.

Use a dove call with a decoy

Most hunters say you must use dove calls in conjunction with decoys or other devices. Doves prefer to visually match a sound with something else, and that is where the decoy comes in — it works like a duck decoy. Doves are more likely to investigate a fake bird and a sound than the sound alone.

Doves can’t be hunted in all states

Before you buy a dove call for hunting, make sure you are aware of the local and state laws where you live. Mourning dove hunting is allowed under certain conditions in 41 states, but has been made illegal in states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and Michigan. Other states allow the hunting of white-winged, Eurasian and white-tipped doves in addition to mourning doves.

What to look for in a quality dove call

Realistic, accurate sound

It should go without saying that you need to produce accurate, realistic sounds when attempting to attract any kind of animal with a call. The same goes for dove calls — anything other than genuine won’t work as you want.

Ease of use

Few things are as frustrating when going out on a hunt than having to fumble with your call. If you don’t get the timing right, you might miss the perfect opportunity to mimic the calls and lose the shot in the process. A good quality dove call is easy to use, quick to master, and can be manipulated to create a variety of sounds.

Loudness for the best effect

Together with the ease of use, the loudness of a call plays an important role in how many doves you can attract. If the call doesn’t produce a sound that can be heard for hundreds of yards, you might have to move around more than expected. A good quality call can change loudness depending on how hard you blow into it.

How much you can expect to spend on a dove call

Doves calls are rather inexpensive, and a great option can retail for $8-$10. If you need something that also can attract other animals, expect to pay $50-$80.

Dove call FAQ

Can you use a dove call for anything other than hunting?

A. Yes, as a call simply gets them within visual range. If you only want to study the birds up close, a call will work for that, too.

Will a dove call attract pigeons as well?

A. Most dove calls are designed to attract the smaller Columbidae genus. But since doves and pigeons are very similar, you might be able to attract the latter as well. Just keep in mind that dove calls are different around the country, and might not work as intended in every state.

What are the best dove calls to buy?

Top dove call

Haydel’s Game Calls Small Game Dove Call

What you need to know: This dove call accurately replicates the sound of mourning doves.

What you’ll love: Aiming to reproduce the sounds of the mourning dove, this call is made from lightweight acrylic. That makes it easy to carry around and durable enough to not be damaged by handling. It can be used to locate doves as well as attract more. By placing a finger over the hole, you can change the pitch if you like.

What you should consider: It is only available in one color, which is clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dove call for money

Primos Hunting 362 Dove Call

What you need to know: This great call can be used on a variety of dove species.

What you’ll love: Whether in the morning or afternoon, this dove call can be used to locate or attract many kinds of doves. By varying the rhythm and pitch, you can attempt to produce many sounds that doves will find inviting. Some users have noted though that this call isn’t as effective for doves in the Southeast of the country.

What you should consider: It weighs just over 2 pounds, so it might be a bit heavy for hunters used to something lighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iHunt Ultimate Electronic Game Call

What you need to know: This fully-featured caller can be used for doves and many other animals.

What you’ll love: If you prefer to use an all-in-one solution, then the iHunt Ultimate Electronic Game Call is the perfect option. As the name implies, it is an electronic caller made up of a Bluetooth speaker and a mobile phone app. It has 750 animal calls pre-installed from 59 species. You simply tap on the animal and the type of call you want to produce, and the app does the rest. You can also add your own calls, such as different sounds for other doves.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than other calls, so it might not be within reach for every hunter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

