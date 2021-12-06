BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money.
In addition to must-have makeup for creating everyday and dramatic looks, you’ll also find hair products including shampoos, conditions and styling tools such as flat irons on sale. Read on to discover our favorite Ulta items priced to make the gift-giving season a bit merrier for you and the beauty lovers in your life.
Top Ulta deals of the day
Revlon One-Step Hair Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: $15 discount
The One-Step is a dryer and styler in one convenient beauty tool. In addition to drying hair in minutes, the flexible bristles and round barrel create large curls, waves and blowouts with attention-grabbing volume.
Available at Ulta
Makeup Revolution Ultra Contour Palette: $4 discount
Eight pans of pigmented baked highlighter at a 40% discount makes the Makeup Revolution Ultra Contour Palette a great deal. The powder is smooth and easy to apply, so even first-time users will look great.
Available at Ulta
Morphe James Charles Palette: $19.50 discount
From the lightest neutrals to the boldest jewel tones, the James Charles Palette by Morphe is packed with every color you can imagine to create a wide range of looks. Grab one today and save half off the usual price.
Available at Ulta
T3 Convertible Base: $24 discount
Start with the T3 Convertible Base, add the brand’s hairstyling barrels, and the salon-quality looks that can be created are endless. The base features proprietary Single-Pass technology that delivers powerful, even heat for looks any beauty enthusiast will love.
Available at Ulta
PMD Personal Microderm Classic: $60 discount
Exfoliate dead, dull cells from your skin’s surface with spinning discs and vacuum suction to reveal the youthful, glowing skin beneath. It’s easy to use, so you can get great results in just a few minutes a week.
Available at Ulta
CHI Temperature Control Hairstyling Flat Iron: $24.99 discount
With ceramic plates that help prevent moisture loss and produce smooth locks, this Chi flat iron is great for producing soft, smooth styles. It heats up quickly, too, and has a variable temperature control for different hair types and styling goals.
Available at Ulta
ColourPop Such a Wonderful Brush Set: $31 discount
A brush set like this 6-piece collection from ColourPop will help achieve beautiful results when applying foundation, blush, liners, eyeshadow and more. We love that the brushes are cruelty-free and come with a cup for storage and display.
Available at Ulta
Mario Badescu Best of Body Set: $19.25 discount
This Mario Badescu set comes with a little something for all-over pampering. It includes a body scrub, body butter, hand cream and lip balm, all formulated with quality ingredients that hydrate and nourish skin.
Available at Ulta
More Ulta deals to check out
- Give your favorite beauty lover lots of popular products to try with Ulta’s Beauty Finds Sample Kit that contains nine brand-name samples plus a handy storage bag.
- The Sugar Glow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills includes four pretty highlighter shades for illuminating looks. Buy today and you’ll save 50% off the list price.
- What beauty lover couldn’t use a new hairdryer? Conair’s InfinitiPRO is a fast performer that smooths hair as it dries.
- Anyone who loves to create dramatic eye looks will appreciate the 15 bold hues in the Urban Decay Cosmetics Marvel Studios Eternals Eyeshadow Palette that give eyes a 3D effect.
- The Perfectly Happy Set by Clinique is perfect for anyone who loves the delightfully fresh fragrance. It includes a perfume spray, rollerball perfume and lip gloss and hand and body creams.
- With a buy one, get one 50% off special, you can afford to splurge on Redken All Soft Shampoo and the matching conditioner.
- Chi’s Gorgeous Blowout Kit includes a dryer, clips, barrel brush, a hair moisturizer and protective thermal spray for dramatic blowouts and healthy tresses.
- Are you looking for a fun way to count down the days until Christmas? The Dashing Diva manicure advent calendar contains 24 products for festive holiday nails.
- Burt’s Bees fruit mix lip balm set is a fun and flavorful way to keep lips hydrated all winter and beyond. It includes four balms that are made with natural ingredients and don’t contain parabens, phthalates, SLS or petrolatum.
