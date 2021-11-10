BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gift for type A personalities is best?

Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. They are the type of people who set a goal and obsess overreaching it.

If you are searching for gifts for type A personality, then consider something that encourages them to pamper themselves, relieves built-up stress or aids their productivity.

On the hunt for more stand-out gifts? Check out these buying guides:

Gifts to pamper your type A personality

Type A personalities tend to be hyper-focused on work and often don’t take enough time to relax. Give them a gift that encourages your Type-A to reserve a few quiet, mindful moments during their busy day. For instance, a spa gift basket comes with a variety of items that will allow them to pamper themselves.

Tea Drop Sampler

Taking a moment to drink a hot cup of tea is an excellent way to relax. These tea drops are easy to use. Simply boil a cup of water and add your tea drop. The set comes with 25 drops in five different flavors, including citrus ginger, blueberry acai, matcha green tea, rose earl grey and sweet peppermint. A set with unsweetened tea options is also available.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Orbits Eye Stones

If your type A friend spends endless hours working at their computer, then these eye stones will provide some much needed relief. The eye stones are made from Finnish bedrock, and they will soothe eyes that are puffy from strain or allergies. Put them in the refrigerator to cool before using and place them over or under your eyes.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Lavender and Jasmine Home Spa Set

There is nothing more relaxing than a nice, warm bath. This spa basket has everything your type A needs for a long soak. The products come in lavender and jasmine—scents that are known for their calming effect. The set comes in a basket and includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, body lotion, bath “poofs” and a loofah back scrubber.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts to relieve your type A’s stress

According to The Mayo Clinic, excessive stress can have some serious side effects, including anxiety, headaches, chest pain, outbursts of anger and depression. Because people who have a type A personality are often stressed, consider a gift that will help relieve tension and stress. A stress-relieving gift is not only thoughtful, but can help improve your type A’s overall health.

Therapy Dough

Art therapists developed this dough to help patients deal with anxiety and difficult emotions. Squeezing, shaping and squishing this dough can relieve some of your type A’s stress while also bringing a smile to their face. Choose a dough infused with one of four different essential oils to help with calming, alertness or mood improvement.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Calming Comfort Weighted Neck and Shoulder Wrap

For immediate stress relief, try this weighted neck and shoulder wrap. Your type A friend can use it hot or cold at home or the office. The clay beads provide deep tissue stimulation which promotes relaxation and eases tension, and the aromatherapy filling gives off a calming scent. It also has a velveteen cover that is soft and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Sensory Toys Set

If you want to add some fun to your type A’s life, then this set of stress-relieving sensory toys makes an entertaining gift. With 32 pieces in all, the set has a variety of toys designed for fidgeting. Sensory toys can give your friend’s hands a break from work and are disarmingly fun, helping them shake off stress. Additionally, these toys can help your type A stay healthy. According to the Mayo Clinic, fidgeting can contribute to keeping a healthy weight.

Sold by Amazon

Mindful Breathing Necklace

This mindful breathing necklace can help your type A friend remember to take a few deep breaths throughout their day. By inhaling normally and exhaling through the straw in the necklace, the user’s breathing slows and calms. The necklace is available in 18k gold-plated stainless steel, rose gold-plated stainless steel, matte slate stainless steel and stainless steel.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Productivity gifts for your type A

If people with type A personalities are known for anything, it is for being industrious. Your type A will love any gift that makes them feel organized, productive and energized to get things done.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Carafe

Stylish and convenient, a cold brew coffee maker and carafe makes a nice gift for a type A personality. This coffee maker is great for brewing coffee at home or at the office. The coffee takes 12-18 hours to brew, and the carafe will keep the coffee cold for up to 24 hours.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Tea Maker To Go

If your type-A friend prefers tea over coffee, then this mug will allow them to brew tea on the go without tea bags and still get the loose-leaf taste they love. The tea maker facilitates controlled or continuous infusion. It will keep tea hot or cold for up to 6 hours, and it is leakproof.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Panda Planner

For the ultimate in productivity, this planner encourages not only time-management and organization, but also mindfulness. Inspired by science, the planner’s layout endeavors to make you happier and more productive. The planner comes with daily, weekly and monthly organizing pages.

Sold by Amazon

iBayam Journal Planner Pens

Nothing can excite a type A personality quite like a fresh set of pens. Perfect for note-taking, writing to-do lists and journaling, this set of journal planner pens comes with 18 different colors. They have a fine point and write smoothly on multiple types of paper.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.