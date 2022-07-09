Not all bamboo bed sheets are created equally. Understanding the different types of bamboo material could result in a better night’s sleep.

Which bamboo sheets on Amazon are best?

When looking for new bedsheets, there is a plethora of materials to choose from. One of the newer fabrics on the scene is bamboo. Many people are turning to bamboo for its moisture-wicking properties, its soft feel and its sustainability.

Amazon has a wide variety of bamboo sheets from which to choose, from top-of-the-range bamboo lyocell to more affordably priced synthetic blends. If you’re looking for a high-quality set that keeps you cool at night, the Cariloha Resort Bamboo 4-Piece Bedsheet Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy bamboo sheets

Why choose bamboo for bedding?

Bamboo is fast becoming a popular choice for bedsheets. Perhaps that’s because it’s a soft, durable material that’s also breathable. This last factor makes it feel cool against the skin and therefore an excellent pick for those who get hot during the night. Another reason for the shifting trend to bamboo sheets is driven by those who desire more eco-conscious lifestyles.

Sustainability

Bamboo is an extremely sustainable crop. Not only does it grow exceptionally fast, it also requires no fertilizer and it regrows from its own roots, so there’s no need to replant it. These factors make it advantageous over cotton, which consumes a lot of water, requires many hours of labor and often needs pesticides.

Which type of bamboo bedding is the best?

Not all bamboo bedding is as eco-friendly as it sounds. Many fabrics are chemical treated, a process that is harmful to both the environment and the workers. From an environmentally-friendly standpoint, bamboo lyocell is the best choice for bedding. This is because it uses an organic solvent to break down the bamboo fibers. As the solvent is natural, it is better for the workers and the planet.

What to look for in quality bamboo sheets

Thread count

This term is used in reference to the number of threads that are woven horizontally and vertically into each 1-inch square. It’s a common misconception that the higher the thread count, the higher the fabric quality. However, this is not necessarily the case as when the fibers are too densely packed, they can feel stiff and hard against the skin. For bamboo sheets, a thread count of roughly 300-500 is the best.

Sizes

There are bamboo sheets in twin, double, queen, king, California king and split king varieties. Once you’ve found the size to match your bed, ensure the pocket of the fitted sheet is deep enough to fit around your mattress.

Sets

Although it’s possible to purchase a single bedsheet, most bedding is sold in four-piece or six-piece sets. Both typically include a fitted sheet and a flat sheet. Four-piece sets come with two pillowcases, while six-piece sets offer four pillowcases.

How much you can expect to spend on bamboo sheets

Bamboo sheets typically are more expensive than their cotton counterparts. Bamboo lyocell is usually the most expensive form, costing $200-$300 per set. Bamboo viscose or blends are more affordable options, with prices ranging from $30-$100 per set.

Bamboo sheets FAQ

What does an OEKO-Tex certification mean?

A. OEKO-Tex is a certificate awarded to products that are chemical-free and safe for people and the planet. The testing method not only considers the source of the material, but it also checks for regulated and unregulated substances used in the processing of the material.

Is bamboo good for sensitive skin?

A. Yes. If you have sensitive skin, bamboo sheets could help prevent further irritation. Bamboo has natural hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties. This helps keep bedding fresh and prevent a buildup of bacteria that could aggravate sensitive skin.

How should you wash bamboo sheets?

A. It’s best to wash your bamboo bedding on a cold wash with a maximum temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit. You might also want to consider an eco-friendly laundry detergent.

What are the best bamboo sheets to buy?

Top bamboo sheets on Amazon

Cariloha Resort Bamboo 4-Piece Bedsheet Set

What you need to know: The perfect option for those prone to overheating during the night.

What you’ll love: These super soft sheets feel amazingly smooth to the touch. The bamboo viscose material combined with the 400 thread count offers excellent breathability, allowing moisture to be drawn away from the body for a cool and dry night’s sleep.

What you should consider: They tend to wrinkle rather readily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo sheets on Amazon for the money

LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are ideal for those who want the feel of bamboo without the expense.

What you’ll love: This set is available in 40 colors to match any decor. The bedding is soft and comfortable to sleep in, plus it has moisture-wicking capabilities. It’s an affordably-priced selection that comes with four pillowcases.

What you should consider: This is a synthetic blend of bamboo rayon and microfiber, so it’s not as environmentally friendly as other alternatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets

What you need to know: If you’re looking for reasonably priced sheets that are free of chemicals, these are a top pick.

What you’ll love: This four-piece set is made with organic viscose bamboo and has been OEKO-Tex approved. This durable set is both breathable and resistant to odors. The pockets of the fitted sheet are 16 inches deep and feature straps to secure the sheet in place.

What you should consider: The material stains quite easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

