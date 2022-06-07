Which headboard with storage is best?

When you step inside a bedroom, one of the first things you notice is the impressive headboard. The market is overflowing with unique styles and materials, so finding one that suits your needs can be challenging. However, you can narrow down your options if you want some extra storage space in your headboard.

A luxurious headboard with convenient storage cubbies can transform your disorganized bedroom into a relaxing oasis. Check out the Braunstein Bookcase Headboard if you want an orderly focal point.

What to know before you buy a headboard with storage

Functionality

While you can’t forget about style, function comes first in a headboard with storage. Think about the purpose you want your headboard with storage to serve. Is it simply to organize your otherwise cluttered nightstand? Is it to hold up a headboard lamp or decoration? Some customers utilize their headboard as an extra bookshelf or closet.

Focal point

A quality headboard provides interest to your bedroom. Whether you are looking for something light and bright or dark and moody; whether you want wood or metal; whether you prefer streamlined or embellished, your headboard should complement the rest of your bedroom and create a space that reflects your style preferences. Don’t choose something you find unappealing in the hopes that styling will “save” it. Go with something you truly love from the start.

Size

Ideally, your headboard will match the width of your bed. A headboard that’s too small or too big will feel disproportionate and bring down the aesthetics in your bedroom. Wider beds do well with taller headboards whereas narrower beds work well with shorter headboards. Make certain your room doesn’t end up overcrowded. If your space is tight to begin with, choose something streamlined to avoid overwhelming your space.

What to look for in a quality headboard with storage

Sturdiness and durability

Some headboards are designed to attach to your bed frame while others stand alone. In either case, you want your headboard to be sturdy and durable. You don’t want it bumping against the wall when you adjust your position during sleep. It also shouldn’t fall over under the weight of books and papers. The best headboard with storage will stand sturdy on its legs without wobbling or tipping over from normal sleeping adjustments or shelf styling.

Satisfactory cubbies and compartments

Some headboards are designed with several open compartments while others may have cupboards you can close to hide valuables. Consider what items you wish to store in your headboard and compare that with how many cubbies are included in your desired model. Verify that whatever you purchase suits your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a headboard with storage

The cost of headboards with storage varies widely due to size and quality. Many twin-sized headboards with storage are in the $100-$200 range while larger headboards can be $300-$500 or more.

Headboard with storage FAQ

Should the headboard be wider than the mattress?

A. Not necessarily. Some headboards can be 2-4 inches wider than a mattress, but they don’t need to be. Ideally, your headboard will match your mattress in terms of width to avoid looking oversized or awkward. You don’t want your headboard preventing you from using nightstands or other bedroom furniture.

What is the purpose of a headboard?

A. Headboards are designed to help support your bed and keep your wall protected. They also add style to your room and keep items such as pillows from falling down the back of your bed.

What’s the best headboard with storage to buy?

Top headboard with storage

Braunstein Bookcase Headboard

What you need to know: This bookcase headboard balances style and functionality to please any interior-design DIYer.

What you’ll love: This wood headboard is sturdy with beautiful side and top molding. It has four open shelves as well as a middle cabinet for some concealed storage.

What you should consider: Assembly is required and some users reported that the paint on this headboard peels. This headboard best fits a king-sized bed

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top headboard with storage for the money

Prepac Astrid Black Twin Headboard

What you need to know: If you need a functional headboard to add some style and storage while taking up minimal space, this twin-sized headboard could be your answer.

What you’ll love: Ideal for saving space while increasing storage, this headboard is great for college dorms or kids’ bedrooms. It has side compartments to display photos or hold books.

What you should consider: There have been several complaints about the poor sturdiness of this headboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Hayman King Bookcase Headboard

What you need to know: Balancing elegance and practicality, this white headboard suits a wide variety of spaces and design preferences.

What you’ll love: Six open shelves give you a lot of flexibility in terms of storage and styling. The neutral white paint helps this headboard complement a variety of bedspreads and room designs.

What you should consider: Assembling this headboard may be challenging and some users were unimpressed with the laminate finish. This headboard best fits a king-sized bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

