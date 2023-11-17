Beekman 1802 is collaborating with Nestle Toll House for delicious holiday treats

The scent of freshly baked cookies is a key indicator that the holidays have arrived. A less welcome indicator? Dry, chapped skin. If winter weather is taking its toll on your skin, treat it to a festive collection that brings together Beekman 1802’s soothing, exfoliating goat-milk body care and the nostalgic joy of Nestlé Toll House chocolate-chip cookies. The limited-edition collection includes hand cream, bar soap and more to soothe your skin and fill your home with delicious scents.

About the Beekman 1802 x Nestle Toll House collab

To recreate memories of holiday evenings with freshly baked cookies, the founders of Beekman 1802 worked with its product developers and the executive chef of Nestlé Toll House to capture the beloved scent of those trademark cookies in a series of body care products. The full collection includes six different products, all formulated with Beekman 1802’s quintessential goat milk to make them suitable for all skin types.

About Beekman 1802

The key ingredient in Beekman 1802’s skin and body care is goat milk, which has been used in cosmetics for thousands of years. Nutrient-rich goat milk acts as a gentle, anti-inflammatory cleanser that can support the moisture barrier and skin’s microbiome. The microbiome is the collection of healthy, beneficial bacteria that lives on skin, improving its ability to resist pathogens and conditions such as eczema.

Beekman 1802 products are all made in the U.S. using goat milk sourced from family farms, including 100 goats that live at the original Beekman farm in rural New York. All Beekman 1802 products are clinically tested and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free.

Beekman 1802 Fresh-Baked Cookies & Milk Body Care Collection

With milk playing such a prominent role in Beekman 1082 skin care, it makes sense that cookies should get involved as well. It took seven iterations to capture the delicious aroma of fresh-baked chocolate-chip cookies for this collaboration. The final product features real vanilla, cocoa and touches of butterscotch and brown sugar. Beekman 1802 Fresh-Baked Cookies & Milk Body Care Collection uses fragrance technology that makes this collection suitable even for sensitive skin.

Since the collection is bound to make you crave chocolate-chip cookies, Beekman 1802 even collaborated with Nestlé Toll House to create a cookie recipe you can bake for yourself. Beekman 1802 Kindness Cookies feature everything you love about chocolate-chip cookies, including dark-chocolate morsels, along with delicious, healthy additions, such as oats and dried cherries.

Best Beekman 1802 x Nestle Toll House products

Beekman 1802 Nestlé Toll House Hand Cream

This creamy goat-milk hand cream heals dry, cracked skin without feeling heavy or greasy. Apply as needed to enjoy the healing benefits of goat milk, shea butter and glycerin along with the mouthwatering scent of chocolate-chip cookies.

Beekman 1802 Nestlé Toll House Hand and Body Wash

Enjoy the warm scent of freshly baked cookies in this nourishing wash, which can be used on hands or body. Like all Beekman 1802 products, it includes goat milk for gentle exfoliation and hydration.

Beekman 1802 Nestlé Toll House Whipped Body Cream

As indulgent as the cookies it’s inspired by, this rich body cream deeply hydrates and soothes skin. It absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling silky, not greasy. It’s also great for softening extra-dry areas such as elbows and knees.

Beekman 1802 Nestlé Toll House Goat Milk Soap

Beekman 1802’s luxurious bar soap is even more of a treat with the addition of the Toll House cookie scent. The creamy formula deeply hydrates and softens, and it’s paraben-free.

Beekman 1802 Nestlé Toll House Bodycare Gift Set

Treat yourself or someone you love to full-sized favorites from the Toll House collection. The set includes two bar soaps, hand cream, hand and body wash and whipped body cream.

Other great Beekman 1802 products

Beekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Goat Milk Soap

Formulated with goat milk and aloe juice, this triple-milled soap thoroughly cleans and nourishes skin. It’s scented with rich vanilla with notes of sandalwood.

Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Moisturizer

In this face moisturizer, the brand’s hero ingredient, goat milk, teams up with niacinamide for a stronger skin barrier and Epsom salt to soften dry skin. The formula helps balance skin, controlling oil while contributing to a radiant appearance.

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Facial Toner Mist

This alcohol-free toner combines goat milk, mugwort, plant-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid to first tone, then hydrate skin. Shake to activate the bi-phase formula, then mist to help skin retain moisture and relieve redness.

Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum

Restore hydration and softness with Beekman 1802’s highest-concentrated serum. Botanically derived alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids help exfoliate and renew skin, while ceramides, squalane and hyaluronic acid contribute lasting hydration.

Beekman 1802 Pure Whipped Body Cream

This luxurious, intensive body moisturizer delivers long-lasting hydration thanks to nourishing goat milk, coconut oil and mango-seed butter. A blend of botanical extracts contributes antioxidants for healthier, more resilient skin.

Beekman 1802 Milk Stick All-Day Odor Protection Invisible Deodorant

This natural deodorant uses botanicals, such as refreshing citrus-peel extract, absorbent arrowroot powder and antibacterial witch hazel, to keep your underarms fresh without disrupting the microbiome. It applies clear and features a citrusy scent with unisex appeal.

