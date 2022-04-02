Which popular lip gloss on Sephora is best?

Lip gloss adds temporary shine to the lips. A good lip gloss will give your lips a healthy sheen while hydrating. An extensive range of lip glosses can be found at Sephora that provide skin-perfecting benefits while adding shine to your lips. Some glosses double as a balm or plump the lips.

When purchasing a popular lip gloss on Sephora, consider the consistency and size of the product and the skin benefits it possesses.

What to consider before buying a popular lip gloss on Sephora

Consistency

The consistency of the lip gloss you purchase on Sephora will determine the color, level of shine and the length of time the gloss stays on your lips. If the formula is very pigmented, the color will appear brighter and add more shine. If the consistency is sheer, the look of the gloss will fade sooner. If the product comes in a glossy cream consistency, you will likely have to continuously reapply or blot the gloss, depending on the color. You can apply more gloss than usual for added shine if the product is clear, because it will not show noticeable buildup or look cakey.

Size

The cost of the lip gloss is influenced by the size of the product. Consider purchasing a larger size so it will last longer and you will not have to buy a new one so quickly. Though the larger sizes appear more expensive, they are well worth purchasing over travel-sized or mini products because they will save you the time it takes to re-order as well as, potentially, multiple shipping costs.

Skin benefits

When purchasing a popular lip gloss, consider the skin benefits it provides beyond bringing shine to the lips. A good lip gloss includes vitamins and oils that bring moisture to the lips to allow for a healthy, plump look. Sephora-certified Clean beauty products feature more natural skin-perfecting benefits and work to hydrate the lips without using toxic chemical substances. Before purchasing a lip gloss, make sure it contains hydrating ingredients so your lips don’t get dry and flaky.

Most popular lip gloss on Sephora prices

Lip gloss on Sephora can be priced anywhere from $5-$45. A lip gloss made by a popular brand, in a bigger size with multiple skin-perfecting ingredients, will be priced higher.

Tips for applying popular lip gloss on Sephora

To apply a lip gloss from Sephora, first use the applicator to dab a little on your lower lip. Rub your top and bottom lips together until the gloss is evenly spread. If you desire an extremely glossy look, continue to build the formula until you get the consistency and level of shine you want.

Most popular lip gloss on Sephora FAQ

What is the difference between a lip gloss and a lip stain?

A. A lip gloss temporarily coats the lips with shine while a stain gives them long-lasting color, soaking into the lip tissue. A stain lasts longer than a gloss and delivers pigmented color rather than fading quickly.

What ingredients make lip gloss shiny?

A. Wax, oils and petroleum jelly are the most common ingredients that make lip gloss shine. Lip glosses that use more natural ingredients will not contain wax and petroleum jelly. These substances and oils sit on top of the lips and coat them, allowing shine to linger until it is either wiped off or soaks in.

Most popular lip glosses on Sephora

The most popular lip gloss on Sephora is the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer due to its natural components and wide shade range.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

This lip gloss comes in various shades to complement every skin tone. It was formulated without parabens, preservatives that are linked to a range of health problems, and is cruelty-free. The formula features a unique peach, vanilla scent and provides less stick with high shine.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sephora Collection Melting Lip Clicks Lip Balm

This gloss doubles as a balm to deliver high shine and moisturizing benefits. Castor oil in the gloss hydrates your lips while giving them a natural-looking shine and color.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sephora Collection Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint

This product is vegan and cruelty-free and doubles as a lip stain to bring long-wearing color as well as high shine to your lips. The jelly-like consistency will not stick but gives the lips a hydrated feel rather than leaving them dry and cracked.

Sold by Sephora

Dior Lip Glow Oil

This lip gloss delivers high shine in many shades and colors. Its non-sticky formula features cherry oil to hydrate, nourish and leave the lips looking and feeling fresh. It is vanilla-scented and the color is directly based on the moisture in each user’s lips, allowing everyone to experience a different color.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss

This gel lip gloss goes on smoothly and doubles as a lip plumper to draw moisture to the lips. It features subtle neutral shades and bold pigmented colors for every type of makeup look. It also features a non-shimmer option for those who want the look of healthy, refreshed lips without the high shine.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

This Dior product gives the lips a high-shine look while plumping them for a long-lasting pouty-lip effect. It is free of many toxic ingredients and uses hyaluronic acid and a mint scent to provide a refreshing tingling sensation while plumping.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

