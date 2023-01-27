Hair regrowth shampoo

Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning.

Rather than accepting it as inevitable or immediately turning to a medication, you may want to try a hair regrowth shampoo. They are specially formulated with herbs, nutrients, proteins and other ingredients to create the optimal conditions for growth. Pura D’Or Advanced Therapy Shampoo is a top choice because of its blend of 17 proven ingredients and affordable price.

What to know before you buy a hair regrowth shampoo

What causes hair loss

There are many causes of hair loss, some of which are reversible. Hair loss most commonly happens in men, especially as they age. However, women may also experience thinning or hair loss.

Male pattern baldness is genetic and results from a sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone, which is a byproduct of testosterone. If you have inherited this sensitivity, then as you age, your follicles will shrink and eventually stop growing hair. Some women inherit this sensitivity, too.

Even if your follicles aren’t shrinking, they can stop growing hair if they’re blocked. Over time, dirt, dead skin, oil and sweat can clog them, which results in them growing smaller and smaller hairs, until eventually, no more strands can emerge.

Hair loss can also result from hormonal changes, which is why some women experience hair loss during pregnancy. This usually reverses on its own after giving birth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use a shampoo that may help prevent it or bring back your normal volume sooner.

Other stressors can cause hair thinning and shedding, such as injury, surgery or living with high emotional stress. Underlying health issues, such as hypothyroidism or poor nutrition, can also contribute.

How hair regrowth shampoos work

Hair regrowth shampoos nourish the scalp with vitamins, nutrients and proteins that hair and skin need to stay healthy. Along with promoting growth, this can make the strands stronger and less prone to breakage. Many also have moisturizing properties that can add volume to your locks.

Just like other body parts, hair follicles need good blood flow. To help with this, some hair regrowth shampoos stimulate the scalp by increasing circulation. This brings more essential nutrients to your follicles and the roots of your hair. Also, some hair regrowth shampoos exfoliate the scalp to remove oil and dead skin that could be clogging the follicles.

Since DHT sensitivity is the most common cause of hair loss, many regrowth shampoos include DHT-blocking ingredients. These can help slow the shrinking of follicles, so your hair continues to grow thick and healthy as long as possible, even if you are genetically predisposed to baldness.

Are hair regrowth shampoos effective?

Because there are so many causes of hair loss, and because everyone’s body reacts differently, there is no way to know if hair regrowth shampoos will be effective for you unless you try one. If your thinning is mild, caused by a lack of blood flow, nutrients or blocked follicles, they can work very well. Likewise, if you only have a mild sensitivity to DHT, a regrowth shampoo may be effective.

It is important to have realistic expectations and to start using a regrowth shampoo as early as possible. If your follicle has not generated new hair in years, there is little chance of a hair regrowth shampoo working.

What to look for in a quality hair regrowth shampoo

Saw palmetto

Saw palmetto oil is a relatively new tool in the fight against male pattern baldness. When applied to the skin, it can block the absorption of DHT. According to the National Institutes of Health, some limited studies show that its’s effective in preventing hair loss and promoting regrowth.

Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil may help promote hair growth in several ways. First, it is naturally antifungal and antibiotic, making it effective if a fungus or underlying infection is causing the shedding. Second, the NIH says some studies show rosemary oil can inhibit the binding of dihydrotestosterone to androgen receptors in the follicle.

Biotin

Though few clinical results prove it, many hair loss experts believe that biotin can help slow hair loss because it improves the strength and health of your hair. This also can increase the thickness of each strand, which adds volume and reduces breakage.

Collagen

Collagen strengthens the follicles and the skin that contains the hair roots. It can help with age-related thinning and may fend off greying. It also breaks down in the body into amino acids and proteins used to build new hairs.

Keratin

Keratin is one of the building blocks of hair, so it makes sense that the NIH says having an abundant amount of it in your body can help keep hair healthy. In addition to promoting growth, it also leaves strands looking shiny.

Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole is an antifungal used to treat infections and control flaking, itching and dandruff. There is also anecdotal evidence that it can inhibit sensitivity to DHT. Because of this, many men use it as part of their regimen to combat male pattern baldness.

Caffeine

Not only does caffeine have potent antioxidant properties, but the NIH says it also increases circulation when applied to the skin. This stimulates the follicles and brings extra nutrients to the roots, both of which can promote regrowth.

How much can you expect to spend on a hair regrowth shampoo

Hair regrowth shampoos use premium ingredients, so they cost more than the average bottle you buy at a drugstore. Expect to pay anywhere from $15-$100 for a regrowth shampoo that has the potential to be effective.

Hair regrowth shampoo FAQ

Are there ingredients I should avoid in shampoos if dealing with hair loss?

A. Alcohol can be harsh and drying on the skin and hair shafts, which can lead to dandruff and breakage. It may also damage follicles, which will lead to increased hair loss.

How do I know what’s causing my hair loss?

A. If you are unsure what is causing your hair loss, the best way to find out is to see a doctor. Dermatologists are trained to diagnose the causes of hair loss and will be your best source of information on the steps you can take to stop and potentially reverse it.

What’s the best hair regrowth shampoo to buy?

Top hair regrowth shampoo

Pura D’Or Advanced Therapy Shampoo

What you need to know: This sulfate-free shampoo is packed with a powerful blend of 17 botanicals that improve hair health and promote growth.

What you’ll love: Along with ingredients to nourish the hair and follicle, it also blocks DHT absorption.

What you should consider: Some may find the herbal smell off-putting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Target and Ulta Beauty

Top hair regrowth shampoo for the money

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

What you need to know: This popular shampoo is affordably priced and highly praised for its thickening properties.

What you’ll love: Not only does it improve volume and shine and deep clean the scalp, it contains hydrolyzed keratin that provides a protective coating to the cuticle to prevent future damage.

What you should consider: It can cause itching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge

What you need to know: Hair Surge uses a proprietary blend of ingredients to strengthen follicles, increase circulation and inhibit DHT absorption.

What you’ll love: It cleans without stripping the hair of its natural oils, so it is gentle enough for daily use.

What you should consider: The high price may put it out of reach for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews.

