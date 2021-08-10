Flannels are perfect pieces of clothing to wear throughout the year. Made in many colors and patterns, they can be dressed up or down.

Which flannel shirts are the best?

Flannel shirts can be worn year-round and come in all different colors, patterns and materials. You can dress them up with a pair of pumps or boots, or dress them down with your favorite sandals or sneakers. Wear them with shorts, pants, skirts and dresses, and add your own creative twist. Whichever you choose, you’re sure to be comfy.

If you still can’t make up your mind which shirt to get, you can always count on the crowd’s favorite Pendleton Men’s Long Sleeve Super Soft Burnside Flannel Shirt — it’s soft, durable and classic.

What to know before you buy a flannel shirt

Flannel shirts come in different materials, so if you’re looking for something to wear in warm weather, then lighter material is the way to go. However, for crisp winter evenings, choose a heavier material you can layer. Besides, before purchasing a flannel shirt, keep in mind the size, pattern, color and fabric.

Size

Clothing size varies at each retailer. A size small could run as a medium at different stores, so it’s always best that you try on the clothes before making a purchase. It also comes down to a personal preference; while some prefer their clothing to have a tighter fit, others prefer it loose. However, if you’re looking for a flannel that acts like a cardigan, try going up a size.

Color and pattern

Flannel shirts come in many patterns and colors, so finding something that fits your aesthetic won’t be a struggle. If you’re looking for a fall or winter shirt, try Earth tones, while colors like yellow, red and orange are a great choice for any outfit in spring or summer.

Material

Depending on the weather, you’ll want to make sure you’re warm or cool enough. Additionally, the fabric can determine the comfort of clothing. Flannel is a soft, medium-weight fabric, loosely woven and usually made from wool, cotton or synthetic fibers. Keep in mind that some retailers list shirts as flannel, but they aren’t true flannel made of these materials.

What to look for in quality flannel shirts

Like any article of clothing, quality matters. Therefore, make sure to check the material for loose strings, buttons and other defects. In addition, it never hurts to check the “Reviews” section of clothing websites to help guide you when making a purchase.

Material

Well-made flannel shirts have thicker material and last a long time. Flannel comes in two varieties: woolen and worsted. Woolen uses staple fibers and because they’re short, they’re more difficult to weave together tightly. Additionally, this material creates a more casual look than worsted flannel. On the other hand, worsted fabric uses long, staple fibers, creating a semi-smooth cloth with a lush appearance.

Price

It’s no question that sometimes you get what you pay for. If you’re hesitating whether to spend $5-$50 on a flannel shirt, bear in mind that a more expensive shirt is most likely made of stronger material and will stay intact. Flannel isn’t a cheap fabric, though. And for this reason, a durable flannel shirt will start at around $50.

Retailer

If you’re looking for a quality flannel shirt, be sure to research what retailers are known to sell them. For example, L.L. Bean is known to make long-lasting clothes, shoes, and outerwear, while Home Depot sells heavy-duty home materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a flannel shirt

Depending on where you purchase a flannel shirt, prices will vary. Still, a great-quality flannel shirt will be on the more expensive side and last many years.

Flannel shirts FAQ

How to wear plain versus check flannel?

A. Plain flannel creates a sharper and more polished appearance, while check flannel has a more casual and relaxed feel. Both are comfortable and great for any occasion.

Should flannel shirts be tucked in?

A. This is simply a personal preference and depends on the look you’re trying to achieve. If you prefer a slimmer-fit flannel and wear it with tight, skinny-fit jeans to create a more stylish look, tucking it in is a great idea. Nonetheless, if you’re simply looking for a natural and relaxed appearance, leaving it sit loose is perfect.

How to wear an oversized flannel?

A. If you wish to sport a casual look of your smart attire, mess up your sleeves a bit and roll them up. Finally, if the weather is warm, make sure you’re wearing a light top or T-shirt beneath so that you can take off your shirt and try tying it around your waist.

What’s the best flannel shirt to buy?

Top flannel shirt

Pendleton Men’s Long Sleeve Super Soft Burnside Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: It’s a bit more on the expensive side, but its durability is proven to be a great investment.

What you’ll love: This men’s long sleeve flannel is made of 100% cotton and comes in a variety of colors. It provides extreme comfort and warmth and makes a great holiday or birthday gift. Machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s not a recommended choice unless you’re on a budget.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel shirt for the money

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: While this flannel is on the more expensive spectrum, it’s sure worth the money, as it’s made of 100% cotton. The relaxed style of the shirt ensures that you can wear it either tucked or untucked.

What you’ll love: The heavy-weight material is perfect for cool evenings or extra layering under winter coats. The collar and cuffs are corduroy-lined, which adds extra charm.

What you should consider: The shirt weighs 5.1 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Lands’ End Flannel Boyfriend Shirt

What you need to know: This relaxed-fit women’s flannel is 100% cotton, making it perfect for winter and fall.

What you’ll love: This shirt is available in a multitude of colors, so you can never go wrong with just one. Its yarn-dyed fabric is super breathable, so you’ll never be too warm.

What you should consider: Sizing may be off, so it’s best to try on in stores or order a few and see which is the most comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long Sleeve Heavyweight Fleece Shirt

What you need to know: At a great price, this flannel is built for comfort due to its 100% Polyester material. It’s also machine washable!

What you’ll love: Its versatile fit makes this flannel perfect for all seasons, and its functional style makes it perfect for late nights out or in the office. If you’re looking for some extra room and comfort or over your favorite dress or T-shirt, this could be a great purchase.

What you should consider: SInce this flannel fits more like a jacket, it’s not the best choice if you’re up for a tight fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Heritage Long Sleeve Button Front Plaid Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This long-sleeve women’s flannel fits true to size, and its medium-weight is ideal for warmer weather.

What you’ll love: The shirt’s relaxed fit is amazing for all body types, and the additional button snap provides extra coverage. Made of 100% cotton.

What you should consider: This flannel is only available in two colors, so if you’re looking for more variety, try going with a different brand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

