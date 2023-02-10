Navigating Valentine’s Day when you’re not in a relationship can be tricky. But there’s no rule that says you can’t be your own valentine and treat yourself to some goodies to help you get through a day dedicated to romance.

Whether you’re interested in self-care items, tech gadgets, cooking tools or something for your wardrobe, fabulous gifts to give yourself this Valentine’s Day will let you enjoy the holiday a little more.

In this article: Moleskin Classic Notebook, Ugg Men’s Tasman Slipper and Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts to buy yourself for under $50

Benevolence LA Scented Candle

This scented candle can create a perfect mood in your home. You can choose from nine fragrances, including rose and sandalwood, pine wood, bergamot and jasmine or lavender and lilac. It can burn for up to 45 hours and features natural ingredients like essential oils and soy wax.

Sold by Amazon

Moleskine Classic Notebook

This notebook makes an ideal journal, but you can also use it for note-taking and more. It has a durable cover and an elastic closure to secure the pages. It comes in 19 colors, including black, brown, yellow and red.

Sold by Amazon

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

This lightweight, durable yoga mat offers excellent cushioning to help you take your yoga practice to the next level. Its textured surface provides excellent grip, so you’re more stable during your poses. It comes in 26 bold colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Make caring for your beard a salon-like experience with this comprehensive grooming kit. It includes a sulfate-free all-over wash, a transparent shave cream and beard oil, so you have everything you need to care for your facial hair. The formulas can help prevent razor burn and hydrate your beard, too.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Kohl’s

Best Valentine’s Day gifts to buy yourself for $50-$100

Godiva Chocolatier Signature Truffles Assorted Gift Box

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to gourmet chocolates, and these truffles offer an excellent assortment. The box contains 24 pieces with various fillings, including sweet fruit, salted caramel and spiced ganache. The truffles have milk, white and dark chocolate shells, so there are sure to be flavors you like.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy Perfume Gift Set

If you’re on the hunt for a signature scent, this perfume set is an excellent Valentine’s Day gift to give yourself. It contains a small eau de toilette spray and a mini eau de toilette pen spray that’s perfect for carrying in your bag. The perfume features strawberry, violet leaf and jasmine notes, so it’s ideal if you like fruity, floral scents.

Sold by Sephora

WodFitters Extra-Durable Resistance Bands

These highly durable resistance bands can help transform your strength training workouts. Each set contains four bands in different resistance levels, so you can customize your workout. They’re fully portable, too, making them ideal for travel.

Sold by Amazon

Ugg Men’s Tasman Slipper

These smart-looking men’s slippers are comfortable and versatile, so you can wear them around the house or running errands. They have a lightweight feel, but still offer durable, supportive construction. They’re also made of leather and come in 19 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Natasha Denona Retro Glam Eyeshadow Palette

This striking eyeshadow palette features a mix of green, pink and nude shades that can help you get in touch with your inner makeup artist. The shadows come in metallic, shimmer and matte finishes and don’t contain parabens or mineral oil. The palette has a durable lid with a mirror on the inside.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Best Valentine’s Day gifts to buy yourself for $100+

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker

This top-of-the-line sous vide machine makes an excellent Valentine’s Day gift for yourself if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. It heats up quickly, offers improved Wi-Fi connectivity compared to previous models, and has a fully adjustable clamp to hold it securely in place.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

Treat yourself to these premium true wireless earbuds, which deliver rich, low-distortion audio. They offer up to two times the active cancellation of previous AirPod Pros and come with silicone tips in four sizes to provide the perfect fit. They provide up to six hours of listening time in active noise-canceling mode and 30 hours with the charging case.

Sold by Amazon

Therabody Theragun PRO

This massage gun makes it easy to give yourself a deep-tissue massage at home. It comes with six attachments and offers four arm positions to customize your massage. Its ergonomically designed handle fits well in your hand and isn’t too loud when in use.

Sold by Amazon

Cole Haan Women’s Leather Racer Jacket

This stylish jacket is made of imported leather and versatile enough to be worn nearly year-round. It has zippered vents at the sleeves and welt pockets at the sides. It also has quilted panels that give it a more flattering fit. It comes in eight colors, including classic black, rich brown and bold red.

Sold by Amazon

