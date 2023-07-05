Amazon Prime Day features massive discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. We expect Amazon to drop a ton of discounts on TVs, streaming devices and more for Prime Day. You can start gearing up now for plenty of hot deals. Plus, we’ve sourced the best early deals you can buy now.

The deals below were last updated on June 23, 2023, at 6pm EST.

Best TV deals to watch for on Prime Day

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF

This TV delivers crisp visuals and boasts picture-enhancing technology like HDR 10 and HLG. However, the best thing about this smart TV is the Alexa voice remote that lets you search for titles across all apps. Plus, you can watch free live TV and control other smart devices on your network.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 43% OFF

If you’re working with a budget and want to snag a 4K TV on Prime Day, the Insignia F30 Series is an excellent choice. For under $200, you’ll get a 43-inch TV suitable for a living room, basement or bedroom. It delivers exceptional picture quality and features an Alexa voice remote.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 18% OFF

Those looking for a big-screen TV to watch sporting events and movies will love this 75-inch 4K TV. It boasts QLED technology for stunning visuals and vibrant colors and supports several picture-enhancing technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Plus, canvas mode lets you display artwork when it’s idle.

Sold by Amazon

Toshiba All-New 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $110 COUPON

The border of some TVs means some screen area is sacrificed, but that’s not an issue with this TV, thanks to its bezel-less design. Dolby Vision and HDR 10 automatically tweak color contrast for an improved viewing experience, and the Fire TV interface provides access to thousands of streaming apps.

Sold by Amazon

SofaBaton X1 Universal Remote 10% COUPON

Having several controls lying around can clutter your home entertainment space, but this universal remote can sync to all your devices. With this remote, you can manage your TV, cable box and streaming devices and create personalized one-click functions. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant and has backlit buttons.

Sold by Amazon

Wediou Projector Screen with Stand 40% COUPON

You’ll need a solid projector screen like this to watch movies the old-fashioned way. This 80-inch projector screen has a 160-degree wide viewing angle and a portable folding design that lets you set it up and tear it down effortlessly. It’s easy to clean and doesn’t wrinkle.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart 46% OFF

At 24 inches, this is an excellent smart TV for small spaces such as kitchens and bedrooms. It offers crisp visuals at a 720p resolution and a built-in Fire TV smart interface so you can download streaming apps and stream your favorite content. It comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Apple AirPlay.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV 35% OFF

The 2-Series TVs are an older line of Fire TVs, but they’re still excellent smart TVs that you can get a significant discount on this Prime Day. This 32-inch TV supports image- and sound-enhancing technologies such as HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio for an immersive experience. Plus, you can access popular streaming apps as well as free live TV channels.

Sold by Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Smart TV 27% OFF

This is one of the best full HD TVs you can get this Prime Day for less than $200. The 40-inch screen size makes it versatile enough for a basement, living room or bedroom, and you’ll get several high-end features, including AMD FreeSync, Apple AirPlay, built-in Chromecast, Alexa compatibility and a V-Gaming engine that automatically enhances image during gaming.

Sold by Amazon

TVs and accessories to watch this Prime Day

