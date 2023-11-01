The top Dyson deals on vacuums, hair-styling tools and more

Known for its cutting-edge products, Dyson produces a range of high-end home appliances and consumer electronics, from vacuum cleaners to hair-styling tools. Of course, all that innovative technology comes at a considerable price — which is why you might be looking for Dyson Black Friday deals.

While you’ll often find the steepest Dyson discounts on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year, it’s never too early to start looking for deals. We’ve scoured the web to find you some of the most impressive savings on Dyson products. Some of our favorites include the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — which the BestReviews Testing Lab loved — and the powerful Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Best Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson is perhaps best known for its vacuum cleaners. They’re what the company started out selling back in the 1980s, and they’re still prized today for their sleek design and powerful suction. You can nab some great Black Friday deals on Dyson vacuums now.

21% OFF

One of Dyson’s more powerful and high-tech vacuum cleaners, this model was a big hit when we tested it and worth picking up at a bargain price. In our tests, it ran for 69 minutes in low-power mode or 43 minutes in auto mode, which is long enough to vacuum most homes. We appreciated the powerful suction and the laser-detection system for highlighting dirt and debris.

16% OFF

When we tested this vacuum, we loved how lightweight and easy to maneuver it was. We found the suction impressively powerful for a cordless model — a little weaker than the V15 but still great compared to cordless vacuums from other brands.

14% OFF

We tested this vacuum in a home with lots of foot traffic and regular visits from pets and found it did a great job at keeping floors clean. Since it’s so light and easy to use, we found we vacuumed more often, making it easier to keep on top of everyday messes. It handles pet hair well and hair doesn’t get wrapped around the brush roll.

Other Dyson vacuum deals worth checking out

Best Dyson hair-styling tool deals

Dyson makes high-end hair-styling tools that are much loved and sought-after for their superior performance, and the Black Friday sales period is the perfect time to save some money on them.

25% OFF + $30 OFF COUPON

Our tester described this as “the Rolls Royce of hair dryers” and said they didn’t think there was anything about it that could be improved. It’s designed to protect hair from heat damage while allowing quick and precise drying and styling.

$59 OFF COUPON

Designed for drying and styling, you can quickly and easily achieve curls, waves and even straight styles with this tool. We had testers with both long and short hair who found it easy to use and loved the results — although it’s more versatile if you have long hair.

Other Dyson hair styling tool deals worth checking out

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse has added tools to make it even better for buyers with curly and coily hair. $60 OFF COUPON

A big hit during testing, the Dyson Airstrait Straightener can take you from wet to dry with ease. $49 OFF COUPON

We loved the Dyson Corrale Straighteners when we tested them — and they’re great for straight, wavy and curly styles.

Best Dyson air purifier and fan deals

Dyson is known for its effective fans and quality air purifiers. These products are also beautifully designed, so they’re attractive additions to your living space, rather than necessary eyesores.

19% OFF + $30 OFF COUPON

With its amplified airflow, this fan cools effectively in hot weather. It offers smooth oscillation over a 70-degree angle. It’s a better-looking alternative to a classic tower fan.

9% OFF

This impressive product is both an air purifier and a fan. It detects and captures a range of air pollutants, including formaldehyde, improving indoor air quality. You can even use the Dyson app to monitor your air quality and control the device.

Other Dyson air purifier and fan deals worth checking out

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is a fan, a heater and an air purifier, covering all the bases. 34% OFF

Get heating and cooling in one convenient package with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 . 25% OFF

Designed to evenly filter the air over a whole room, the Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP06 is a great choice for large spaces.

Who has the best Black Friday Dyson deals?

There’s no single retailer that’s guaranteed to offer the best Dyson Black Friday deals. Amazon goes hard on Black Friday, so it’s often where you’ll find the best deals. That said, you may find top discounts direct from Dyson, particularly on its hair tools, which aren’t often slashed in price elsewhere. You should also check out Walmart and Best Buy, both of which tend to offer good discounts on Black Friday.

Why trust our recommendations?

The items we’ve recommended were selected by our knowledgeable team, prioritizing the products that we’ve done real-world testing on. Where we haven’t tested products ourselves, we analyze customer reviews and look at specs and data to find the best products. Deals are checked and verified by more team members, including our writers and editors. We regularly update this article to highlight the current best deals.

