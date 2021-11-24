BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Holiday sales are really starting to ramp up, so we’ve dug deep to find out which ones make the best gifts for you, your friends and your family. There’s a huge selection of deals on a wide range of products, including home appliances like vacuum cleaners and barbecue grills, as well as some excellent bargains on outdoor equipment like internal frame backpacks. Whether you prefer to enjoy your own home or the great outdoors, one of these early Black Friday deals is sure to impress.

Featured deal of the day

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $169 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $230)

This highly convenient all-in-one cooking appliance makes it remarkably easy to create impressive one-pot meals. And its significant holiday discount makes it a great investment that should last for years.

Other great deals

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean Stick Vacuum: $200 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $300)

It’s hard to argue with the performance of this lightweight, powerful stick vacuum. It does a great job with troublesome debris like pet hair, and the steep discount makes it hard to pass up.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat: $150 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $200)

Every golfer knows your short game is integral to maintaining a low handicap. This well-made indoor putting mat lets you set up a high-quality green inside your home so that you can practice your putts from anywhere.

Dakine Concourse 25L Backpack: $38 at Backcountry (was $75)

Dakine is known for making durable surf equipment and backpacks that are convenient and trendy. This 25-liter model can hold a great deal of equipment, making it perfect for a daytime run on the ocean. And its grayscale camouflage pattern is as stylish as they get.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Grill: $199 at Home Depot (was $349)

Part of the beauty of this outdoor propane grill is its simplicity. While it doesn’t have a ton of advanced features, it’s rock solid and easy to use. In fact, it’s one of the most affordable barbecues on the market and is even more cost-effective with this early Black Friday discount.

Samsung High-Capacity Electric Dryer: $628 at Home Depot (was $899)

With a significantly higher capacity than most of the competition, this electric dryer is a great choice for large families. Its sensor dry technology means you can toss a load in, set the timer and let it do the hard work until it’s time to fold your laundry.

Women’s Gore-Tex Down Parka: $368 at Backcountry (was $460)

This is an impressive piece of cold-weather outdoor gear that uses highly insulating natural down to maintain heat. A waterproof Gore-Tex liner surrounds the down, making the entire coat incredibly durable and resistant to the elements.

Women’s Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Tights: $105 at Backcountry (was $140)

Outdoor enthusiasts agree that layering is the most important part of assembling a cold-weather camping or backpacking outfit. These elastic leggings utilize soft, efficient merino wool that’s as warm as any other material on the market, and they’re versatile enough to be used as an outer layer when the weather’s warm.

Men’s Stoic Merino Baselayer Bottoms: $52 at Backcountry (was $75)

If you’re hiking the Pacific Crest Trail or just spending a night at a nearby campground, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more effective base layer than these long johns. The merino wool composition makes them comfortable, warm and wicks moisture away from the body.

Granite GearAir Swift 3L Hip Pack: $14 at Backcountry (was $35)

Never underestimate the utility of a high-quality hip belt. This hip pack has a 3L capacity and is the perfect complement to a wilderness backpacking setup thanks to its durability and lightweight.

Men’s Stoic Insulated Jacket: $70 at Backcountry (was $140)

A good thermal jacket shouldn’t be too big or heavy, which is why this option from Stoic is such a great choice. It’s solid on its own in moderate weather and keeps you extra warm if you add a couple of layers or two underneath it.

Osprey Farpoint 70L Men’s Travel Backpack: $145 at Amazon (was $200)

Even for casual travelers, backpacks are significantly easier to travel with compared to even the best rolling suitcases. This backpack boasts a 70-liter capacity and maintains the premium construction and impressive durability Osprey is known for.

CamelBak Octane XCT Hydration Pack: $60 at Amazon (was $85)

It’s important to stay hydrated, especially when you’re working out. This hydration pack holds plenty of water and keeps it firmly affixed to your torso with a relatively low center of gravity. And if you need to stash important items like a smartphone or wallet, there’s just enough room for valuables in the hip belt pockets.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.