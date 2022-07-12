Top Prime Day deals under $100

Although many people leverage Prime Day for deep discounts on big-ticket items, there is no shortage of deals under $100. By our early estimates, these bargains are shaping up to be the bestselling products of the mega sales event.

From affordable tech to popular branded apparel, Prime Day shoppers have thousands of budget-priced deals to choose from. Some of the hottest offers we’ve seen so far are on Levi’s jeans, air fryers and premium hair products. Even the baby and kids category has a range of deep discounts today, particularly on baby monitors and toys.

Because prices and availability on Prime Day deals are subject to change today — especially with so many deep discounts on already affordable items — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized this $100 and below roundup by popular categories so you find what you’re looking for quickly.

Last updated: 6 p.m. PT

Trending deals under $100 from Samsung, Braun and other top brands

Kohler Puretide Toilet: 52% off

This bidet seat is easy to install and operate, making it one of the most user-friendly options on the market. It has a few customizable settings so you can enjoy a personalized spray experience.

Redken All Soft Shampoo: 30% off

The bestselling Redken shampoo nourishes overstressed hair and leaves it shiny and silky. It’s a particularly popular formula among people who use heat styling tools and want to minimize long-term damage and dryness.

Amazon Echo Show 8: 42% off

The Echo Show 8 has an optimized touchscreen and improved camera for high-quality video calls and streaming. It’s also a top choice for a smart home hub and integrates seamlessly with other Alexa devices.

Braun Electric Hand Mixer: 30% off

A true workhorse of a mixer, this powerful Braun model has nine speeds and can combine even the thickest ingredients. It has the brand’s signature craftsmanship, which means it withstands the test of time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: 53% off

With up to 29 hours of playback time, these Samsung wireless earbuds are suitable for all-day use. They’re compatible with most iOS and Android devices, and users can make the most of their listening with the Galaxy companion app.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: 58% off

Get the most out of your TV with an Amazon Fire TV Stick which includes access to favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock. Stream music, watch sports and enjoy all your favorite subscriptions at the click of a button.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses: 20% off

Combine style and smart technology with these Ray-Ban smart glasses. Access functionality such as video recording, make phone calls using voice control, or control your device audio with a light touch of the frames.

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening: 38% off

With a teeth whitening pen and LED light tray, this powerful at-home teeth whitening kit provides overnight results and professional-level whitening over repeated use. One gel pen is included and the LED mouth tray is rechargeable.

Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Lightweight Swivel Steam Mop: 38% off

This multi-tasking steam cleaner can remove up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria from your floors and above-floor surfaces. It can produce steam in less than a minute and has a removable water tank for refills at the sink.

23andMe Health + Ancestry: 50% off

Learn about where you come from and gain key insights into your health with this at-home DNA kit. It requires just a saliva sample and provides a detailed report on your health and ancestry in six weeks.

Cuisinart 3-Quart Electric Fondue Pot: 32% off

This electric fondue pot can take your dinner parties to the next level. The elegant brushes stainless steel design looks impressive on your table, and the nonstick, dishwasher-safe interior allows for easy cleanup.

LEVOIT Air Purifier: 30% off

Made by the best-selling air purifier brand in the U.SThis air purifier features a 3-stage H13 True HEPA filter that can trap dirt, dust, pollen, pet dander and more. It only operates at 25 decibels, so you can even sleep with it on without being disturbed.

Echo Frames 2nd Gen Smart Audio Glasses: 60% off

With built-in Alex, these smart glasses allow you to make phone calls, listen to music and podcasts, control your smart home devices and more hands-free. They’re lightweight and comfortable but offer up to two hours of talk time, media playback and other Alexa interactions.

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine: 48% off

This no-stress heat press allows you to transfer photos, text and more to nearly any fabric item. It heats up in just two minutes and takes only 60 seconds to transfer your design.

Black+Decker 20-Volt Max Drill & Home Tool Kit: 34% off

This kit includes 68 tools and accessories. Many said they were impressed with the drill’s power. The 11-position clutch is an ideal way to prevent screw stripping.

Shark Two-In-One Cordless Vacuum Ultracyclone System: 34% off

The crevice tool is great for reaching tight spaces. It features a detachable hand vacuum for added versatility. It’s available in blue and white.

19 discounts that caught our eye

Home and kitchen markdowns from Ninja, Sodastream and more

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven: 20% off

This entry-level air fryer has a redesigned fryer basket that maximizes usable space so you can add more food to each batch. It scores extra points for simple operation and a sleek, modern design.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer: 38% off

This 6-in-1 air fryer has a capacity of six quarts. The digital touch screen makes it easy to use and the baskets are non-stick and dishwasher safe, making it a popular investment for quick and easy meals for busy people.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker And Air Fryer: 31% off

The 9-in-1 Ninja Foodi touted as a beginner-friendly model, has several one-touch controls and an easy-to-read LCD panel. It cooks chicken dishes in as little as 10 minutes, making it a popular investment for quick-and-easy meals for busy people.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier: 25% off

Improve indoor air quality with this efficient air purifier that removes more than 99% of microscopic allergens, including dander, dust and smoke. It also has a built-in UV-C light that helps keep germs, bacteria and viruses at bay.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: 39% off

Instead of spending big bucks on carbonated beverages, make them at home with this sparkling water maker. It comes with reusable BPA-free bottles and a glass carafe, so it’s an eco-friendly investment, too.

Cuisinart Automatic 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker: 30% off

Create your own custom flavors with this home ice cream maker. It does all the work for you, so you only have to freeze the bowl and insert your ingredients to enjoy delicious ice cream or other frozen treats in 30 minutes.

KRUPS Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker: 38% off

This modern-looking drip coffee maker can brew up to 5 cups at a time, making it ideal for a small household. It doesn’t require paper filters and has a Keep Warm function to keep your coffee fresh.

Magic Bullet Blender: 25% off

This compact countertop blender can blend, chop, mix, whip, grind and more. It’s ideal for individual servings of smoothies and comes with a recipe book for some inspiration in the kitchen.

Honeywell HPA100 HEPA Air Purifier: 55% off

This air purifier can clean the air in rooms up to 155 square feet. It removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles smaller than 0.3 microns with its HEPA filter and has earned Energy Star certification.

Calphalon Coffee Maker: 32% off

This sleek, stainless-steel coffee maker will look great on any countertop. It brews 14 cups of coffee at a time. You can adjust the strength of the brew.

Zojirushi 10-Cup Rice Cooker: 24% off

It’s compact and easy to use. It’s durable, and many people said it was easy to clean.

16 discounts that caught our eye

Tech and gadgets from Anker and Blink

Amazon Kindle: 50% off

If you’re an avid reader, the Amazon Kindle lets you bring your entire library with you. The updated model has a glare-free screen and a built-in front light, both of which make reading much easier on the eyes.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: 39% off

Harden your home’s perimeter with this wireless outdoor camera, a weatherproof model whose battery lasts up to two years on two AA batteries. The camera is easy to control through the Blink app and has two-way audio so you can interact with visitors.

Anker USB-C Power Bank: $25 off

Power up smartphones on the go with this Anker charging bank, which offers as many as three charges for select models. The travel-friendly option has a durable design and comes with a carry case.

myQ Smart Garage HD Camera: 59% off

Take your garage door to the next level with this smart Wifi-enabled HD Camera that lets you check to see all activity around your garage. The companion app allows you to view footage from your smartphone and offers video storage options.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router: 30% off

Improve your home WiFi’s speed, performance and capacity with this super-fast router. It supports 4K/HD streaming and allows you to connect up to four times the devices as other routers without sacrificing speed.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: 39% off

You’ll never miss any of the action when playing your favorite games with this wireless headset. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life and a detachable noise cancellation microphone for gaming with friends.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: 30% off

This smart thermostat can help you keep your home comfortable and reduce your energy costs. It’s Energy Star-certified and allows you to control the temperature and settings anywhere via the Alexa app.

Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off

Control any outlet in your home with voice commands through Alexa with this smart plug. You set schedules for your lights, fan or other appliances to turn on and even control them remotely when you’re away from the house.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 43% off

This gaming mouse includes removable weights, allowing you to customize it to your needs. The 11 customizable buttons are ideal for PC gamers. You can customize the RGB lighting.

Asus Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: 31% off

This features a stealth key that instantly mutes all audio and hides all apps. It’s built to last. Cleaning between the keys is straightforward.

14 discounts that caught our eye

Deals from Crest, Waterpik and other beauty and personal care brands

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser: 55% off

The Waterpik Water Flosser is a viable option for people who don’t like traditional flossing. The efficient device uses a powerful yet gentle stream of water to blast away plaque and bacteria around teeth without irritating sensitive gums.

Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer: 31% off

This high-precision, no-touch forehead thermometer is a popular investment for homes, offices and child care settings. It logs readings from multiple users and automatically syncs to the companion app, which earns high marks for its user interface.

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette: 50% off

If you’re in the market for a versatile palette, this Urban Decay collection has six neutral shades of browns and taupe for a warm and natural finish. Shades include both matte and shimmer pigments and the palette is travel-sized for convenience.

Color Studio 35-Shade Eyeshadow Palette: 33% off

This extensive palette has all the shades you need to pull off any look, from a neutral “barely there” daytime look to full glam. Choose between matte and shimmers in the palette across a range of bold, vibrant shades.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects: 35% off

Instead of spending big bucks on teeth whitening at the dentist’s office, whitening strips are affordable and convenient alternatives. The at-home treatments, which are comfortable to wear, leave teeth a couple of shades brighter and whiter.

Infinitipro By Conair The Knot Dr. Dryer Brush: 46% off

A versatile investment, Revlon’s all-in-one hot air brush that earns high marks for big results. It smooths and detangles hair, and it takes the hard work out of styling bangs and layers.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: 30% off

This luxurious leave-on lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants to your lips while you sleep. It’s available in several scents and is hydrating enough to banish chapped lips in just 8 hours.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner: 30% off

Perfect your cat eye with this waterproof liquid liner. It dries quickly and doesn’t smudge, so it can last all day. The micro tip allows for precise application, too.

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device: 40% off

This silicone cleansing device vibrates 7000 per minute to deep clean your pores, but it doesn’t have harsh bristles that can irritate sensitive skin. You can also use it to massage serums and moisturizers into the skin for better absorption.

Braun Epilator Silk-epil: 40% off

This epilator can remove hairs four times shorter than waxing for smoother skin, but you can also shave and trim with it. It’s 100% waterproof for use in the shower and can run for 50 minutes on a single charge.

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer: 37% off

It includes multiple nozzle attachments for added versatility. It features two speed settings and three heat settings. Many were impressed by how quickly it dried their hair.

18 discounts that caught our eye

Apparel and accessories from Levi’s and Under Armour

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket: 48% off

This timeless jacket is a seasonal staple that coordinates well with most pieces, including leggings, dresses and even slacks. It features signature Levi’s styling and details and gets progressively softer with wash and wear.

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 39% off

This newer version of the bestselling Under Armour tee is now available in both regular and big-and-tall sizes. The breathable tee, made with soft and lightweight polyester, is a workout and loungewear favorite.

Vera Bradley Women’s Twill Tote Bag: 29% off

This classic tote from a much loved brand is perfect as a commuter bag or everyday carry all. It’s compact but spacious enough to carry the essentials and is available in multiple colors and patterns.

Champion Men’s Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants: 55% off

These comfortable sweatpants have an elasticized waist with a drawcord that lets you customize the fit. They have side-seam pockets for carrying your essentials and are machine-washable for easy cleaning.

SheIn Women’s Casual Slit Wrap Asymmetrical High Waist Skirt: 32% off

Made of a soft polyester/spandex blend, this skirt has plenty of stretch to provide a comfortable fit. The high-waist design provides coverage for the stomach, while the high-low cut shows off just enough of the legs.

Dockers Men’s Classic Fit Signature Khaki Lux Cotton Stretch Pants: 61% off

These cotton blend pants offer just enough stretch for a comfortable fit, while still providing a classic, polished look. They have a zippered fly with a button closure and feature side pockets and button-through back pockets.

Aldo Women’s Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag: 45% off

This faux leather handbag has a dome shape to provide a roomy interior compartment for all your essentials. It comes with a removable crossbody strap and features gold-tone metal hardware for an elegant look.

Betsey Johnson Women’s SB Pump: 66% off

These striking pumps are perfect for an evening out. They feature a flattering pointed toe and rhinestone detailing on the heel and toe. You can choose from three color options.

Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans: 40% off

These classic jeans are durable and stylish. They’re available in 45 colors. They’re machine-washable and comfortable.

Guess 45MM Stainless Steel Watch: 35% off

This has a built-in date window and a stopwatch feature. It makes an excellent gift for those who love wristwear. It’s heavy but light enough to wear comfortably.

10 discounts that caught our eye

Baby and kids brands with deals on toys, games and apparel

Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel: 40% off

This sensitive skin-friendly formula for babies is infused with nourishing ingredients, including avocado and vitamin B5. It only requires a couple of pumps to lather up, and it rinses off easily without leaving any residue.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Bodysuits Set: 27% off

This affordable set, made with 100% cotton, includes coordinating tops and bottoms, featuring fun designs and bright colors. Each piece holds up well to plenty of wear and offers the most bang for your buck.

Hot Wheels Unleashes For Nintendo Switch: 46% off

Drive the car of your dreams in this Hot Wheels game and race around dozens of challenging tracks with razor-sharp turns. Besides single- and two-player modes, you can always play with up to 12 other people online.

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set: 40% off

Kids can enjoy hours upon hours of imaginative play as a veterinarian with over 24 realistic pieces, including a stethoscope, thermometer and bandages. All pieces pack neatly inside a soft carry case.

Melissa & Doug Disney Magnetic Dress-Up Doll Play Set: 48% off

Kids can enjoy hours upon hours of dress-up play with these wooden Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck dolls. With 40+ pieces, the magnetic outfits can easily be applied by kids as young as three for hours of entertainment.

Graco DuetConnect LX Swing and Bouncer: 39% off

This swing seat doubles a portable bouncer, so you can move around while still keeping an eye on your little one. It offers six swing speeds and plays classic music to help soothe baby throughout the day.

Play-Doh 24-Pack Modeling Compound: 31% off

This Play-Doh set contains all the colors your children could possibly want. Each can contains 3 ounces and has easy-to-open lids, so little hands can do it on their own.

Bentgo Kids Unicorn Print 5-Compartment Bento-Style Lunch Box: 50% off

Your kids will get a kick out of taking their lunch to school in this leak-proof bento-inspired lunch box. It features two kid-friendly latches and boasts a drop-free design that prevents breakage if you have an active little one.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit: 44% off

This 524-piece Iron Man building set can provide hours of entertainment for kids aged 7 and up. In addition to the Lego blocks, it includes a posable Igor Suit with minifigure and robot figures, so children can play even after they’ve assembled the set.

VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe: 49% off

This educational toy teaches kids over 100 vocabulary words. It includes five activity pages and is compatible with numerous expansion kits. Many said their children loved playing with it.

12 discounts that caught our eye

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving people time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.