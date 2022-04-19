Which iLive Bluetooth speaker is best?

Whether you’re throwing a tailgate party or want some tunes at the beach, a Bluetooth speaker is essential to keep the good times going. Popular brand iLive designs durable speakers that are made to withstand wet or dusty conditions, so you can feel comfortable taking them anywhere.

An excellent choice for your next party is the two-channel iLive ISB659B Wireless Tailgate Party Speaker, which comes with a powerful subwoofer for extra bass.

What to know before you buy an iLive Bluetooth speaker

Part of a veteran electronics brand

iLive has been around for 15 years, but its parent company Digital Products International started in 1971. iLive was first introduced to the market in 2007 and produced docking and charging products in partnership with Apple. As the business grew, more advanced devices were added to the market, such as Bluetooth gadgets and Wi-Fi-connected speakers. Other brands that fall under DPI include Culinair, Sky Rider and Memorex.

Durability

iLive doesn’t manufacture expensive speakers that are made from glass. Since most Bluetooth speakers are used outdoors, iLive ensures that each one is built to withstand the usage scenario so you can get the most out of it. Throwing a pool party? There are several models that are completely waterproof. Tailgating for the big game? There are powerful speakers that are dustproof and have a more robust housing.

Audio configuration

Together with the durability, the audio configuration is an important consideration for overall quality. iLive has your back here, too, as some of its more powerful systems have two or more speakers built-in and often a separate subwoofer. It might also be possible to link multiple systems together through auxiliary cables to create a speaker bank. For subtle jams, there are discreet devices for personal listening sessions.

What to look for in a quality iLive Bluetooth speaker

Portability

Bluetooth technology makes it possible to connect to the speaker from some distance away and you don’t need to physically change the volume or track on the speaker, but the device itself must be portable too. The iLive speaker you choose should be light enough to easily carry around or have sturdy handles and roller wheels to move locations.

Battery life

There’s nothing worse than when the party is in full swing and the battery on the speaker runs flat. Many iLive Bluetooth speakers have a large-capacity battery to last a few hours and can easily be recharged with a USB cable. There are also iLive models that can be powered through a wall socket in addition to the built-in battery.

Additional connection methods

Even though a wireless connection is a primary method of pairing your audio playback device to the speaker, additional methods increase the system’s compatibility. A good-quality Bluetooth speaker may also have audio inputs such as RCA, a 3.5-millimeter jack or a few slots for a memory card or thumb drive.

How much you can expect to spend on an iLive Bluetooth speaker

The average price of an iLive Bluetooth speaker largely depends on the system and capabilities. A small system for personal use can go for $15-$50, while powerful speaker systems for parties can cost $80-$120.

iLive Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Can you charge your mobile phone through the speaker?

A. While smaller speakers don’t allow for it, there are a few iLive Bluetooth speakers that let you charge a mobile device (or any other battery) through the speaker with a USB cable.

What’s the difference between a Bluetooth speaker and a Wi-Fi speaker?

A. A Bluetooth speaker uses wireless technology to connect directly to your mobile device. It has a limited range of around 33 feet. A Wi-Fi speaker connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and has a bigger range than Bluetooth.

What’s the best iLive Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top iLive Bluetooth speaker

iLive ISB659B Wireless Tailgate Party Speaker

What you need to know: It’s only a tailgate party if everyone can hear the music, and this speaker will make sure of it. It features an 8-inch subwoofer for powerful bass and two 2-inch tweeters.

What you’ll love: This wireless speaker has a range of 60 feet, so you don’t have to be near it to change the volume or music track. If you have to make an announcement at a tailgate party, it has two microphone inputs. It’s easy to move around, as it has a retractable handle and two wheels. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides about 3 hours of playback but it comes with an AC/DC power adapter.

What you should consider: The system doesn’t include microphones, so you’ll need to purchase your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iLive Bluetooth speaker for the money

iLive ISBW108B Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker

What you need to know: If you need a portable speaker that can easily fit into a backpack, this device is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: Whether you’re going to the beach or spending the day at the pool, this waterproof speaker can deliver 2 1/2 hours of music. The battery is recharged through a USB connection. The outer housing is covered in a rubberized coating, and the audio driver measures a generous 40 millimeters. Included in the box is a carabiner to clip the speaker onto a bag or backpack, and a USB cable for charging.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth speaker has a built-in microphone, so when connected to your mobile phone, it lets you take hands-free calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iLive IHB23B Bluetooth Speaker System

What you need to know: Perfect for a pool party, this Bluetooth system comes with two separate speakers and a powerful subwoofer for extra bass.

What you’ll love: The speakers are housed in a wooden enclosure, ensuring that they don’t get damaged easily. The subwoofer also serves as the central point, as the Bluetooth and controls are built into it. The connection method lets you stream music from a mobile device, television or computer. It also comes with a 3.5-millimeter headphones jack and RCA stereo inputs. To liven up any party, the speaker system features LED light effects that can illuminate in time with the beat.

What you should consider: While it plays music through a Bluetooth connection, the system must be powered through a wall socket to operate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

