Restaurant Submission Form

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Stay-at-home orders mean exercising in isolation
Video
1.3 billion ordered to stay home as India launches world’s largest lockdown
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Jersey Mike’s still taking donations despite Day of Caring canceled
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Local Olympian reacts to Tokyo postponement
Video
Top Stories
Toppin, Grant earn top AP honors
Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
Video
Japan, IOC agree to postpone summer Olympics until 2021
Video
Sports radio host continues show as coronavirus brings sports world to a halt
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive still on
Top Stories
Local COVID-19 Response Fund awards first grants
Video
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Simply Savory
Video
Top Stories
Vaping concern amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Sylvan Learning Center
Video
Community nonprofits call for volunteers
Video
Coronavirus Forces Bars and Restaurants To Close
Video
Pet Of The Week
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Live Now
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.
Restaurant Submission Form
Fill out my
online form
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Exercising In Isolation
Video
DPS working to help students that lack internet access during pandemic
Video
Rep. Turner donates to Dayton Foodbank
Video
Local company making masks
Video
Local officials receive reports of potential violations of stay at home order
Video
Hospitals' PPE shortage
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Rep. Turner donates to Dayton Foodbank
Video
Dayton Public Schools opts for drive-up food distribution to ensure social distancing
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS