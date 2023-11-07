DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local police detective shot in the line of duty died four years ago today.

Dayton Police Department Detective Jorge Del Rio was serving a search warrant on Nov. 4, 2019 on Ruskin Road.

While serving the warrant, Del Rio was shot in the line of duty. The detective was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, but died three days later.

After Del Rio’s death, he continued to save lives. His organs were donated to patients in need.

Del Rio’s death shocked the entire community. Many people, including law enforcement officials, still continue to honor Del Rio years after his death.

In 2021, Monument Avenue between Main Street and Patterson Blvd. in Dayton was renamed Detective Jorge Del Rio Way.

** The video above shows prior coverage of the street dedication ceremony **