WDTN donates $1,000 to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton on behalf of Remarkable Women winner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Woman of the Year is giving back to an organization that means so much to her. Denise Moore won our parent company Nexstar Media Group’s Remarkable Woman of the Year Award. For nearly two decades Moore has worked at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, helping others celebrate life. Monday, WDTN celebrated Denise presenting her with a $1,000 check to the organization of her choosing, none other than Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Moore says her passion for comforting others sparked from experiencing loss herself.

“To know that they have options, to know that there is a solution and the solution is comfort care. It is loving. It is dignity at the very end,” explained Moore.

Moore is the winner out of four finalists. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media Group’s initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

“Denise exemplifies what it means to give back to the community that you live in. She is an inspiration to us all in the Miami Valley,” said WDTN Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid.

WDTN donating $1,000 to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton on behalf of Denise Moore. (WDTN Photo)

Moore’s co-workers say she dedicates her heart and soul to everything she does at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

“To celebrate Denise has just bene a great opportunity. I’ve worked alongside her for probably close to 10 years and I’ve just seen her passion for what she does,” said Kim Vesey, General Manager of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

Denise also serves people at the beginning of their lives. She serves on the Trotwood-Madison City School Board. Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald nominated Moore. Mayor McDonald touted Moore’s support and leadership as the community recovered from the destruction caused by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

