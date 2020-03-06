Remarkable Women contest winner to be revealed Friday

We asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

In February and March, we highlighted four local women, one of which will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show.

On Friday, the big winner will be announced!

Here’s a look back at our four nominees:

Remarkable Women of Dayton: Jane McEwen

Remarkable Women of Dayton: Nicole Adkins

Remarkable Women of Dayton: Amy Strozier

Remarkable Women of Dayton: Casey Rollins