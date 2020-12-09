Remarkable Women touch the lives of the WDTN family

(WDTN) – We have asked you to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life so we thought it appropriate to share with you some of the remarkable women in the lives of the WDTN family.

My wife, Karen, is the remarkable woman in my life. She juggles all kinds of work issues, helps take care of her Mom and puts up with my schedule. One of my favorite photos taken several years ago in Konstanz, Germany.

Forever and always, my mom is a remarkable woman in my life – even though she will describe herself as ordinary, never being one to take credit when she deserves it. From the time I was born, she’s put me first. She was a stay-at-home mom, and I’ve never seen anyone work harder. I’ve been lucky. She’s my biggest cheerleader and also biggest critic; she’s a kind word, a listening ear, and sometimes a harsh piece of advice. She has a giving heart, a knack for baking, and a talent for painting and crafts. She’s not only my mom but also my best friend. Simply being the person she is makes her remarkable to me.

Susan Brennan is a remarkable woman of the Miami Valley.

As a volunteer with National Great Pyrenees Rescue in Springfield, she became concerned about the future of NGPR when the owners of the property that housed the rescue put it up for sale.

She and her husband, Terry, uprooted their entire life, bought the property, moved into the house, and began running a boarding kennel and the rescue kennel for NGPR.

With the help of NGPR volunteers, they have cared for, rehabilitated, and found homes for dozens of neglected Great Pyrenees dogs, including two special-needs dogs she and Terry adopted themselves, Simon and Willie.

Her willingness to change her entire life in support of a cause she believes in makes her a remarkable woman deserving of this award.

Lauren Wood