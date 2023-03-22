DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Our 2023 Remarkable Women series continues with our third finalist: Karla Knox.

Karla will tell you she has many passions. On a typical day, you’ll find her in her office at the Greater Dayton Premier Management, where she’s the senior manager of asset management.

They help low to moderate-income families with housing.

“We do a great job at providing something that is so basic but so needed — which is, you know, a roof over people’s heads.”

Born in Panama, Karla is active in the local Hispanic and Latino communities.

She’s the president of PACO, the group that hosts the Hispanic Heritage Festival each year.

As a three-time alumna at Wright State University, Karla is also the president of the Latino Alumni Society.

“Which is dedicated to ensure that our Latino students there at Wright State get what they need to successfully graduate.”

Holding positions in social services for more than two decades in the Miami Valley, Karla says her life is a balancing act. She believes when you have a passion for something — you’ll find the time.

“What I like to do and what I encourage other people to do is just give back and try to leave whatever room you come into a little bit better.”

Natasha Keller nominated Karla, who is her boss, for our Remarkable Women contest.

“At all times she’s willing to pull up her sleeves and get in the trenches and work with us to help in any way she can — and that was what came to my mind first,” said Natasha.

Natasha says Karla is friendly, down to earth and always willing to listen.

Karla encourages young women to seek out a mentor — something she found in her own life.

“The second person is Gloria Milord, and she was very active in the Latino community in Cincinnati. She too was Panamanian, and she was like a mother to me.” Karla explained, “She did pass away of cancer, but I just try to be like her.”

Now a mentor herself, Karla is inspiring the people around her.

Natasha said “We see her growth, where she started and where she is. It definitely motivates you to want to do more for yourself, whatever your personal dreams or aspirations are.”