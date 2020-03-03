Remarkable Women of Dayton: Casey Rollins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Casey Rollins is not living the textbook retirement. Three years ago, Casey made the heart-wrenching decision to leave teaching.

“I knew this was calling,” Casey says. “I had to answer.”

Casey had served at St. Vincent de Paul’s in Springfield for 20 years feeding, clothing, finding shelter for or just hugging people in need, so rolling up her sleeves 40 plus hours a week as a volunteer executive director made sense.

It is remarkable service according to Teresa Snyder who nominated Casey in our parent company, Nexstar’s “Remarkable Women” contest.

“She gets in the trenches and works. She’s always got her hand out to give to somewhere to give to someone.” Snyder adds, “People in her family have said that’s the way she has been since she was a little child.”

Thousands of people served. Thousands of stories, yet one really tugs on the heartstrings. It was a single woman with a baby, a woman who navigated literal barriers to simply leave or return home.

“She had to climb up a ladder, up the roof and go through the window to get into her apartment,” Casey describes. “So Rob and I climbed up the ladder, up the roof and into her apartment to get to her to offer her assistance, and I haven’t forgotten that.”

For decades, Casey Rollins has served others. From the time she was 16 years old paying home visits to now, retired yet still assisting anyone in need, Casey has served thousands of people. She has thousands of stories, yet in this WDTN.com web extra, Casey shares the story of one woman and her child from many years ago that remains close to her heart.

From being a 16-year-old “home visitor” to executive director at St. Paul’s and stops in between serving on educational boards, family programs, churches and a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for troubled youth, Casey admits her resume is embarrassing. Not for the work done but the credit she feels unworthy to receive, especially uncomfortable with the “R” word.

Casey Rollins is also active in the arts. She is a cantor at her parish and has been singing publicly for years. She, also, is active on Art Museum committee’s and is an artist herself. In this WDTN.com web extra, Casey shares her extensive portfolio.

Casey prefers “blessed” over “remarkable”, adding “‘Remarkable’ is a little, that’s sort of a big adjective.”

But “remarkable” is a fitting description for Casey who has blessed so many.