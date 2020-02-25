Remarkable Women of Dayton: Amy Strozier

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you wanted to know what Amy Strozier is like, her son, Jaxon and her daughter, Minnie will be the first to tell you.

“She is funny, and she is kind,” Jaxon said.

Amy owns and manages Goldfish Swim School with her husband, Andrew.

They got married in 2008 and at one point, Amy walked away from her job as a hairstylist to take care of their children.

“I always knew that when she did get back into the workforce, that she was going to just dominate,” Andrew said.

In addition to spending 40 plus hours a week at the swim school, Amy serves as a water safety expert for Dayton Children’s Hospital. She also volunteers at her kids’ elementary school.

Amy donates thousands of dollars in swim scholarships each year to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association. Recently, she met a woman who was helping to build a well in Africa. Amy stepped in to help raise $1,000.

“After getting to meet her and getting to meet her daughter, we learned about her mission and how easy it was to make such a huge contribution,” Amy said.

In this WDTN.com WEB EXTRA, Amy discusses how she fell in love with philanthropy.

“She’s had to work really hard for everything that she’s had, and often times growing up it was the charity of other people that helped her find success and helped her achieve happiness that she might not have been able to find,” said Andrew.

Amy manages more than 40 employees, many of them women, who she hopes to motivate through her leadership.

“I think it’s just giving them that example that you can whatever you want to do. You don’t necessarily have to grow up to be a ‘girl boss’ if you don’t want to, but you can do it,” Amy said.

When the Memorial Day tornadoes hit, a group from Goldfish Swim School helped clean up. The group also delivered supplies to local shelters.

When the Memorial Day tornadoes struck, Amy and her team went to help clean up and distribute supplies. (Photo provided)

Amy’s husband, who nominated her for the Remarkable Woman contest, hopes the Miami Valley will recognize the work she’s doing to strengthen her family, her business, and her community.

“She embodies the professional, working mom. Professional working spouse, woman. She’s a rock star at that.”