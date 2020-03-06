Meet Nicole Adkins, the Remarkable Women of Dayton winner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Every day remarkable women inspire and lead in the Miami Valley. For the past month, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com have been sharing stories of remarkable women in our community, nominated by viewers for their commitment to helping others in the Miami Valley.

The winner was announced Friday on WDTN’s Living Dayton: Nicole Adkins.

Nicole Adkins is named the Remarkable Women of Dayton Winner. (WDTN Photo)

Nicole Adkins has been there for the Dayton area for decades. Adkins runs With God’s Grace and helps those in need even when she has needs herself. Nicole lost her own home in the Memorial Day tornadoes but still made the community her priority by organizing at least three mobile food bank distributions to help those who needed it most.

After weeks of living in someone’s basement, Adkins is now in her new home and continues to stand ready to help.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. In addition to Nicole, there were three other finalists, which you can read about here.

Nicole won a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show with other remarkable women in the nation. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

Congratulations!