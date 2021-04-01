Congratulations to Denise Moore – Dayton’s Remarkable Woman of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the past few weeks, WDTN has introduced you to four women making a difference in the Miami Valley.

They were nominated as part of our parent company Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest. Here is a look at our four finalists:

After losing her job in 2019, Amanda defined resilience. She took that opportunity to serve her community and now helps feed the Miami Valley.

Denise serves her community by providing end-of-life care at hospice and advocating for children on the Trotwood-Madison school board.

After welcoming drug-exposed newborns into her home, Jill founded Brigid’s Path to serve a greater need in the Miami Valley.

Valerie began a sewing group to help provide masks for front line workers in Brookville and Dayton and even sent masks all over the United States.

All four of these women have made amazing contributions to our community.

WDTN would like to congratulate Denise Moore, Dayton’s Remarkable Woman of the Year for 2021. Denise wins a one thousand dollar donation to the charity of her choice. Denise chose to make her donation to Hospice of Dayton.