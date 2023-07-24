DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Home prices have continued to rise across Ohio, while the number of homes sold has fallen, Ohio Realtors said in a mid-year report.

According to Ohio REALTORS, the average price of a home sold in Ohio so far in 2023 was $266,790. In Dayton, the average was slightly lower at only $250,337.

While prices are on the rise, the number of homes sold has fallen both statewide and in the Dayton area. In Dayton, there were 1,159 fewer homes sold in January through June of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

So what did these homes look like? Here are several examples of homes sold in the Dayton area this year for $250,000.

This home on Cricket Lane was sold on February 28.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)

This Willow Mist Drive home was sold in early March.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)

On March 30, this Dobbin Circle home sold for $250,000.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)

On June 1, this home was sold on Birkdale Villiage Drive.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)

This Coppersmith Avenue home was sold on June 16.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)

On June 20, this home on Webbshaw Drive was sold in Dayton.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office Photo)