DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been an interesting year for the housing market, with lots of homes selling at exorbitant prices. While prices are dropping in several U.S. metro areas, Dayton is not among them.
We have put together a list of the most expensive homes sold in and around Dayton on Realtor.com during 2022.
This home on Burman Ave sold on October 31 for $6,533,000.
This home on Old Vienna Drive sold on October 28 for $6,520,333.
This home on Kumler Ave sold on November 1 for $6,503,333.
This home on Morning Glory Road sold on October 28 for $6,483,667.
This home on Ridings Boulevard sold on October 26 for $6,427,333.
This home on Blakley Drive sold on October 28 for $6,426,333.
This home on Reisinger Ave sold on November 1 for $6,270,333.
This home on Highland Ave sold on October 13 for $6,236,333
Are these homes not in your budget? Check out the 10 cheapest homes in Dayton here.