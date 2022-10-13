Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury.

According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price up to $341 per square foot. Perfect for a superhero or supervillain complex, (or just a collection of friends or family) this home features five bedroom suites and 9 bathrooms total.

After you walk through the austerely columned entrance, you see a monochrome entryway with sweeping staircases and curling patterned banisters contrasting with the glistening white flooring.

This white flooring continues throughout the entire home, the listing says, as modern lighting, interesting shapes and red and black accents bring a luxury feel.

One of the nine bathrooms features a massive bathtub with a waterfall-like wall separating this centerpiece from the glass shower. The crystalline waterfall continues to the massive vanity in twinkling lights shaped like a collection of glass teardrops. The vanity itself appears to have more than 15 drawers to fit all the towels, soaps and self-care indulgences one might desire.

Steeler’s fans will be excited to see a whole gym outfitted with team pride on the walls, as well as in other elements sprinkled throughout the home.

There are plenty of ways to stay entertained in your downtime with in-ground and indoor pools as well as an exercise facility, a temperature-controlled tennis/basketball gymnasium, a commercial steam room, an in-home theater, a game room and three private balconies among other fun finds.

Photos show one of the patios includes a decked-out outdoor kitchen with a shining grill and oven as well as other appliances.

To see more about this special Ohio home, visit the real estate listing here.