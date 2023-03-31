HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the largest residential estates in central Ohio is on the market for $8 million, complete with a boat house and private dock, an orchard and a restaurant-style banquet kitchen.
Located at 4500 Dublin Rd., this Tuscan-style home sits on 6.74 acres on the banks of the Scioto River. The property is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, after Les Wexner’s New Albany mansion on 336 acres.
Constructed in 1990, the home boasts resort-style living with hand-painted murals, ornate chandeliers, and stained-glass windows housed within classic European architecture. Sprawling 32,675 square feet, the home features 16 bedrooms, 18 full bathrooms, eight half bathrooms and eight garage spaces.
Custom craftsmanship fills the main house, which includes an elaborate master suite, a chef’s kitchen on the main level and a restaurant-style banquet kitchen for large parties and events in the lower level. Three additional bedroom suites and a guest wing with six bedrooms is designed to accommodate a large family.
An indoor waterfall, elevator, a 20-person dining room, a library with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, a music room, and on-site apartments for staff round out the home’s many features. Indoor-outdoor amenities include a lanai, clay tennis court, croquet lawn, a gazebo, a sledding hill, an orchard, a stream following through the estate, and a pool with a cabana overlooking a pond.
A carriage house and a caretaker’s office also sit on the property with a boat house and a private dock leading down to the river. Learn more about the property and view additional photos here.