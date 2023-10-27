UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio estate dating to World War II is on the market for $2.3 million, listed as a spacious manor on a gated drive overlooking a private country club and golf course.

The 5,045-square-foot home was constructed in 1942. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Located at 2396 W. Lane Ave., the home sits on about three quarters of an acre north of Scioto Country Club in Upper Arlington. The 5,045-square-foot home constructed in 1942 includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Inside, the entryway splits into several living spaces, including a formal sitting room to the left adorned with a wood-burning fireplace and gold accents. To the right, the home’s main office also features a fireplace with custom built-in bookcases home to equestrian trophies, ribbons and other accolades.

Inside the 5,045-square-foot Upper Arlington home. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Toward the rear, the manor’s kitchen features white cabinets, a rustic range hood, brass finishes and an oversized island with barstools, then connecting to another living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Up the stairs, the home’s classic aesthetic continues into the bedrooms with gold and silver light fixtures and antique wood furnishings.

As a contrast, the crystal white bathrooms feature sparkling faucets and white marbling. A lower level designed for entertaining rounds out the home and leads to the property’s backyard outdoor living space featuring a sweeping stone porch.

The 5,045-square-foot home was constructed in 1942. (Courtesy Photo/Sotheby’s International Realty)

View more photos of the property listed by Sotheby’s International Realty here.