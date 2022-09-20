DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The most expensive homes in Dayton range from approximately $630,000 to nearly $1.5 million dollar listings on Zillow. Homes include constructions from the 1940’s up until 2019 and feature swimming pools, high ceilings, and elegant fireplaces.

Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in Dayton this fall.

This home on Meeker Commons Lane is selling for $1,449,000. The 8,227 square-foot home sits on two acres and features a private pool, spa and fireplaces.

This private home on Hidden Ridge lane is listed for $1,200,000. It features five bedrooms and bathrooms as well as a fireplace and walk-in closet. It was built in 1948. You can see more photos here

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This home on Old Bridge Drive is selling for $970,000. It sits on just under an acre with 4,717 square feet of living space and features a private pool.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

While these homes may be out of budget, you can catch a deal on this home found on Shallow Creek Ct. According to Zillow.com, the price fell by $40.5 thousand on September 11. It is now listed at $954,500. The home itself was built in 2019 and has five bedrooms and bathrooms in 5,907 square feet of living space. It sits on a lot of just over half an acre.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office )

This home on Tulipwoods Circle was also marked down $30K on September 1. It is now selling for $895,000. it has five bedrooms and bathrooms in the 7,174 square-foot home, which sits on 0.73 acres of land. It features a private, wooded lot on a cul-de-sac with a jetted tub and sauna, cathedral ceilings and airy skylights.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office )

This $875,000 home can be found on Batsford Drive. Built in 1986, the home features a suspended staircase as well as a pub, two antique Queen Anne fireplaces and a recently modernized kitchen. The home is 7,054 square feet and sits on just under an acre.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office )

This home on Haven Hill Road is currently selling for $659,900. Built in 1956, the 6,042-square-foot home features large windows, a jacuzzi, a walk-in closet and a three-car garage. It sits on 1.66 acres of land.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office )

This Durban Road home is listed at $629,900. Sitting on a 0.53-acre lot, this 6,500-square-foot home holds six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also features a three-season atrium, enormous closets and vaulted ceilings.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office )