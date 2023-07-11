DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A sizable chunk of Miami Valley Research Park property currently owned by the city of Kettering will be changing hands, though the buyer is a familiar face.

The Kettering City Council Tuesday authorized City Manager Matt Greeson to sell 48 acres of MVRP property Industrial Commercial Properties, a developer specializing in commercial and industrial redevelopment.

ICP already has a number of holdings in the MVRP, including the Sixth River office campus.

The deal comes hot on the heels of the sale of another 28.54 acres of city-owned property to ICP for development in a residential project of high-end apartments and amenities.

The 48 acres will be split into three lots for development into office, industrial or manufacturing projects.

“We see the potential of the area especially now that a future residential component will be coming on board,” said Dean Miller, Senior VP of Leasing and Acquisitions with ICP.

Kettering’s Greeson expressed optimism that the sale and development will help Kettering attract new employers.