DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost.
Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.
This home on Shallow Creek Court in Dayton sold for $890,000 on January 19.
This home on Alda Court in Dayton sold for $780,000 on January 23.
Two homes on Kenworthy Place sold this month. The first sold on January 5 for $725,000.
The second Kenworthy Place home sold on January 27 for $617,500.
On January 23, this Dayton home sold on Paragon Mills Lane for $560,000
This home on Vienna Woods Trail in Dayton sold for $460,000 on January 10