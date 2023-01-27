DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost.

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.

This home on Shallow Creek Court in Dayton sold for $890,000 on January 19.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

This home on Alda Court in Dayton sold for $780,000 on January 23.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

Two homes on Kenworthy Place sold this month. The first sold on January 5 for $725,000.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

The second Kenworthy Place home sold on January 27 for $617,500.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

On January 23, this Dayton home sold on Paragon Mills Lane for $560,000

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

This home on Vienna Woods Trail in Dayton sold for $460,000 on January 10

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office