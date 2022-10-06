Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards.

Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer.

The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located on Faulkner Ave, this 1921 home is in need of a full rehab according to the description. The buyer would also be responsible for over $28,000 in back taxes, so it may not be as much of a deal as it seems.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This home on West 3rd Street was also built in the 1920’s. Short and sweet, the description simply reads, “Pick up where the seller left off.” This $25,000 home decreased its asking price from August.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This $30,000 home can be found on Newport Avenue in Dayton. While the home needs work, it does feature hardwood flooring and large rooms, as well as a covered front porch.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

For just $32,900 this 1907 home can be yours. Located on Faulkner Avenue, this gutted home features 1,602 square feet of blank canvas for an investor to build their own vision. While still cheap, the price rose by nearly $3,000 in September.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

Described as a “great opportunity,” this home on Forest Avenue is selling for $35,000.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This $35,000 home can be found on Revels Avenue. At 884 square feet, this home features two bedrooms and a large living room. As with all the previous homes, this listing is for sale “as is.”

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

For $39,000, you can purchase this home on Upper Avenue. Built in 1928, this four-bedroom home sits on a quiet street not far from transportation.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This North Decker Avenue Home is priced at $39,900 on Zillow. The seller says this home is a great home for a starting family or an investor’s portfolio.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

Located at Mia Avenue, this 770-square-foot home is selling for $42,000. It features three bedrooms and a single bathroom.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

This $42,000 home can be found on Alwildy Avenue. Built in 1929, this home sits in a HOA and offers buyers “the opportunity to add value at an economical price.” It offers 648 square feet of living space.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)