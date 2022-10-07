Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dayton-Kettering, OH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 41 cities and towns in Dayton.

#30. Englewood, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$17,253 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$77,952 (+64.7%)

– Typical home value: $198,432 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Piqua, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$17,421 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$51,355 (+61.9%)

– Typical home value: $134,274 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Dayton, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$17,564 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,912 (+105.3%)

– Typical home value: $112,935 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Shiloh, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$18,014 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,966 (+93.9%)

– Typical home value: $134,164 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Riverside, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$18,632 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,076 (+75.7%)

– Typical home value: $141,804 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Vandalia, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$18,684 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,917 (+63.1%)

– Typical home value: $209,196 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Oakwood, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$18,945 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,505 (+41.8%)

– Typical home value: $358,045 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Kettering, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$19,826 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,261 (+60.2%)

– Typical home value: $213,640 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Germantown, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$20,053 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,212 (+54.0%)

– Typical home value: $223,010 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Fairborn, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$22,090 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,528 (+51.7%)

– Typical home value: $168,808 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Farmersville, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$22,214 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,712 (+60.3%)

– Typical home value: $259,802 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#19. West Milton, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$22,666 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$67,269 (+54.3%)

– Typical home value: $191,113 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Bellbrook, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$22,711 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,995 (+51.1%)

– Typical home value: $272,098 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Pleasant Hill, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$23,545 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$70,166 (+51.7%)

– Typical home value: $205,895 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Fletcher, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$23,905 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$67,371 (+53.6%)

– Typical home value: $193,144 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Xenia, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$24,293 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,463 (+56.8%)

– Typical home value: $208,293 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Centerville, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$24,474 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,404 (+53.2%)

– Typical home value: $283,382 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Jamestown, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$24,616 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,275 (+64.5%)

– Typical home value: $230,169 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Covington, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$24,636 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,998 (+56.5%)

– Typical home value: $204,927 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Troy, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$25,053 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$79,250 (+51.5%)

– Typical home value: $233,226 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Miamisburg, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$26,237 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,312 (+60.7%)

– Typical home value: $233,919 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Yellow Springs, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$27,970 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,775 (+51.2%)

– Typical home value: $330,176 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Cedarville, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$28,619 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,110 (+57.2%)

– Typical home value: $283,338 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Beavercreek, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$28,710 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,834 (+49.0%)

– Typical home value: $291,508 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Spring Valley, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$29,804 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,226 (+45.7%)

– Typical home value: $405,475 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Laura, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$30,325 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,009 (+48.4%)

– Typical home value: $233,027 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Tipp City, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$33,855 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,102 (+49.2%)

– Typical home value: $297,343 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Ludlow Falls, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$39,009 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,642 (+59.9%)

– Typical home value: $273,957 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Casstown, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$39,072 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,218 (+64.8%)

– Typical home value: $295,543 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Sugarcreek, Ohio

– 1-year price change: +$50,213 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,734 (+40.0%)

– Typical home value: $471,695 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

