DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some United States Postal Service (USPS) carriers will have to wait for their pay after an issue was identified.

According to a USPS representative, the Postal Service identified a “programming issue” impacting the paychecks of rural carriers. The paychecks affected were supposed to be issued on Friday, Sept. 1.

“We have taken immediate steps to ensure employees will be paid through a salary advance in the form of a no-fee money order,” the representative said. “The programming issue has been identified and remediated.”

Information released from National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) says the issue impacted more than 45,000 rural carriers. NRLCA confirmed carriers would be receiving salary advances.

“All impacted carriers will receive 65% of their gross pay, that number calculates closely to the average net take home,” NRLCA said.

Affected carriers will not have to pay the funds back they have been paid the correct amount by USPS.