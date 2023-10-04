DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you owe money for student loans, you will be required to pay it in October. The three-year pandemic pause is over.

Kim Jenerette is the financial aid director at Cedarville University. He says students that graduate sometimes have questions and need assistance with the repayment process.

“They often times don’t are not sure of who their loan servicer may be, so we just try to guide them into that right direction,” Jenerette said.

It is not yet too late to request assistance from an income-driven repayment plan or the SAVE Act.

If you do have a question about repaying your student loan, you should contact your federal loan servicer. Jenerette says once a student leaves college, the loan is held by the servicer, so contact has to be directly with the servicer.

By visiting the website of your student loan servicer, you are able to find contact information to contact the servicer, like through a telephone number or email address.

“You receive the loans through the school, but once you are no longer a student, these federal loans are held by federal loan servicers and you are going to deal directly with them,” said Jenerette.

Since there has been nine pauses for federal student loans since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, you need to verify you have the correct contact and payment information. Making sure your name, contact information, address, family members and various other information is updated will make the process easier for you.

The information also applies to current college students across the nation.