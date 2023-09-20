** The video above shows related coverage to property tax and values increases **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Farmland property owners in Montgomery County will once again see their taxes increase as the value of that property increased by 78 percent.

Owners of farmland in the Miamisburg, New Lebanon and Valley View school districts can expect an average tax increase of 15-18 percent. Property owners in all other school districts can expect to see a tax average increase of about 8-10 percent.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith mailed Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) notices on Monday, Sept. 18, to all owners of farmland in the county. All other property owners should receive the notices before October. (If you have yet to receive your notice, you can view it ahead of time here.)

“We’re seeing big increases in CAUV with this year’s property value update,” said Keith. “We know how important the CAUV program is for our working farmers. It has a big impact on their bottom line, which is why we make it a priority to send out notices of the new values every three years.”

Since 2002, the market value of farmland properties has continued to increase in Montgomery County. CAUV values have trended towards a considerably lower amount compared to the market value.

(Montgomery County Auditor’s Office)

Owners who have a minimum of 10 acres of farmland specifically dedicated to agriculture could be eligible for the CAUV program.

“Even with this year’s increases, the CAUV program remains a valuable source of tax relief for our farmers, offering an average value reduction of more than 50%,” said Keith. “Farm owners who believe they may be eligible should contact my office to learn more.”

If you would like to see if you are eligible for the CAUV program, contact Keith’s office at 937-225-4326 or click here.