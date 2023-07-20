DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sales for homes in the Dayton area took a fall during the month of June.

In June, the sales of single-family homes and condominium units fell by 13 percent from sales reported in June 2022 to 1,381, Dayton Realtors reports. House listings totaled 1,562, which is also a decrease of 25 percent during the month compared to June 2022.

“June’s showing capped off the first half of 2023 which saw 6,642 sales transactions of single-family homes and condominiums, compared to 7,801 during the first half of 2022, down almost fifteen percent from last year,” reported Dayton Realtors.

The average price of sale prices for homes increased by 4.7 percent to $268,465, and a new median price, an increase by 6.4 percent to $235,000.

