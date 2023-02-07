Orchard Park Elementary School

Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by

Orchard Park Elementary School

WDTN-TV 2 NEWS Pledge of Allegiance is sponsored by McAfee

Latest Video from 2 NEWS

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting …

1 victim ID’d after fatal Middletown shooting

Trotwood home deemed total loss after fire; Family …

Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings

Air Force Marathon registration fees to increase

Greater West Dayton Incubator aims to help businesses …

Woman dead after Springfield shooting ID’d

Dayton Turkish community heartbroken over devastating …

Darke County Fair board unveils building plans for …

DeWine activates Ohio National Guard over potential …

1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield shooting

Middletown shooting leaves 2 people dead

Rep. Turner pushes to restore pensions to former …

Fairborn Chili Cookoff

Medicare Card Scam

Daily Forecast February 5

Gem City Selfie Museum launches pop-up exhibit for …

Oakwood clinches share of 2nd-straight SWBL East …

Troy snaps Tipp’s 16-game win streak for 1st in MVL

Elks stay perfect in GWOC, top Fairmont 57-42

More Videos

Latest stories from NewsNation

Find out how you can watch

Latest stories from The Hill

More from The Hill

Best Review

More Reviews
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss