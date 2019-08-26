Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
Oregon District employees reflect on Gem City Shine
Celina man arrested on drug charges
Boy holds hands of crying classmate with autism on first day of school
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Reds swept out of Pittsburgh with 9-8 loss
Top Stories
Dragons nipped Captains 3-2
Reds blanked by Pirates 14-0
Colts QB Andrew Luck announces retirement
Dragons hold Lake County to one hit; win 3-0
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Coopers Hawk Winery and Restaurant
Top Stories
Monet and Impressionism Exhibit extended at DAI
Top Stories
Holiday At Home
Kickin It With Luke
Egg Muffins
Labor Day Weekend cocktails
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Operation Football Team Schedules
More from 2 Sports
OSU
UD
WSU
Dayton Dragons
Operation Football
Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium
Browns sign Wayne, Ohio State standout Miller
Buckeyes bow-out with 74-59 loss to Houston
Buckeyes to play Iowa State in NCAA
Buckeyes fall to No. 21 Badgers in OT
No. 19 Maryland tops Ohio State 75-61
No. 16 Buckeyes hindered by Hawkeyes
No. 8 Michigan State holds off No. 14 Ohio State
More Ohio State University
Flyers season ends with 4-3 loss in A10 tourney
RiverCon to kick off Tour de Way
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Flyers guard Jordan Davis to transfer
Flyers fall at Colorado in NIT first round
Flyers open NIT at Colorado
Flyers fall to SLU in A10 quarterfinals
Flyers post double digit win at Duquesne
More University of Dayton
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story
WSU’s Burdick selected in third round by Marlins
JD Orr, the Raiders baseball bandit
Raiders beat NKU at Fifth Third Field
Wright State golf team inspired by 11 year old “Teammate”
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Raiders lose NIT opener at Clemson
More Wright State University
Dragons nipped Captains 3-2
Dragons hold Lake County to one hit; win 3-0
Tincaps knock off Dragons 7-4
Lloyd leads Dragons over Tincaps 7-2
Dragons comeback to beat Tincaps 6-4
Dragons beat Lansing to split series
Lansing edges Dragons 4-3
Dragons lose at Lansing 9-6
More Dayton Dragons
Operation Football preview: Miami East Vikings
Operation Football preview: Centerville Elks
Operation Football preview: Troy Trojans
Operation Football preview: Tippecanoe Red Devils
Operation Football preview: Piqua Indians
Operation Football preview: Springfield Wildcats
Operation Football preview: Fairmont Firebirds
Operation Football preview: Alter Knights
More Operation Football
Back to School Stories
BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your First Day photos to see them on WDTN.com
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
Oregon District employees reflect on Gem City Shine
Police searching for driver who fled from traffic stop, caused crash in Dayton
Celebrating new life at the 6th annual Families of Addicts Rally
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Oregon District employees reflect on Gem City Shine
Springboro schools to host fundraisers for tornado victims
Goodwill to help customers donate to tragedy fund
Spaghetti Warehouse donates $5000 to tragedy fund
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
Oregon District employees reflect on Gem City Shine
Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead
Police searching for driver who fled from traffic stop, caused crash in Dayton
Married only minutes, Texas newlyweds killed in crash
Storm Team 2 Forecast
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Family raising money to bring home Miamisburg native injured in Cambodia explosion
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert in Oregon District
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN