RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of an interstate in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the area of St. James Street and W. Baker Street in around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the car quickly accelerated, lost control, overcorrected and went through a fence. The car then rolled onto the shoulder of northbound I-95.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Richmond, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State police said she will be charged with felony eluding a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of the interstate highway in Richmond on Sunday, Sept 4. (Image credit: Delaney Murray)

There were two additional teenagers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash who were uninjured. State police said the crash remains under investigation.