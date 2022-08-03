(The Hill) – Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday said he accepted a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in October as the two battle it out for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

Walker, a former NFL player, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on his show Tuesday night that he would debate Warnock on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga., in an event hosted by news station WTOC.

“It will be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “The people need to see the differences between Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

Walker easily won his primary after securing a key endorsement from former President Trump. He avoided debating his GOP rivals, but has faced pressure to confront Warnock ahead of the November general election.

Walker is slipping behind in the polls against Warnock amid multiple accusations about his personal life, including that he embellished his business and academic successes and fathered three children that he did not previously disclose.

Those issues would undoubtedly come up in a debate, potentially forcing Walker to answer the questions about the allegations.

Warnock has repeatedly pressured Walker to debate him and accepted at least three invitations for a debate, including the one in Savannah hosted by WTOC.

In a campaign ad released last week, Warnock slammed his opponent for refusing to agree to a debate and questioned if the candidate was “ready to represent Georgia.”

Walker told Hannity on Tuesday night that he wanted “Warnock to be ready.”

“Now he can quit talking and show the people that he can stand behind his words and show up for the debate,” he said.