CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) — Pikachu can’t help with this one. A man in Missouri is facing three felony charges — after police say he stole over $12,000 in Pokémon cards and other merchandise from a gaming store.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and property damage from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, Missouri. The burglary happened on Oct. 10, 2021.

Crestwood Police said that the items stolen included the thousands of dollars of items related to the Japanese franchise. During the burglary, windows and display cases, officers said. Property damages are estimated at $2,000.

Blood droplets inside the store were a DNA match to a known DNA sample of the defendant, according to officials. Garrison reportedly admitted to authorities that he entered the store illegally and took the merchandise because he needed money, per court documents.

Garrison is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.