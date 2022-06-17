(The Hill) – Republican Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) deleted a tweet Thursday that accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of allowing CNN, or as Steube put it the “Communist News Network,” to build a TV set in Statuary Hall. CNN had actually used a green screen displaying that section of the U.S. Capitol.

“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” Steube wrote.

Steube’s tweet attached a picture of CNN anchor Jake Tapper and others discussing the third publicly released hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in front of the Statuary Hall green screen.

The hearing, televised during prime time Thursday evening, explored tensions between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence over Trump’s pressure campaign to get Pence to throw out the results of the 2020 election.

Trump and Pence experienced a rift when Pence resisted Trump’s urgings for the then-vice president to block the certification of electoral votes that elected President Joe Biden to his office, an action that lawyers told the Trump administration was unconstitutional.

Pence was the target of threats and insults during the Jan. 6 insurrection, when people marched on the Capitol chating “hang Mike Pence.” The committee said he was “unwavering” in his resistance to Trump’s belligerent calls to abuse his position.

“We’re fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage on January 6th,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in the hearing. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

Trump and Pence have experienced further turbulence in their relationship since the end of the Trump administration, which came to head when both figures supported opposing candidates in the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary.

Both men have also been rumored to be planning 2024 presidential runs, pitting them against one other to a new extent.