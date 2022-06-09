(NewsNation) — As the national average for a gallon of regular gas approaches $5, some Americans are contemplating other forms of transportation to cut costs. In a bizarre twist, some are even thinking about trading in their cars for a horse instead.

Taking this wild theory into consideration, we broke down the average yearly cost of a car vs. the annual average cost of a horse.

On average, with a car, drivers are spending about $5,000 a year in gas. The average yearly cost for insurance is about $1,000.

Now, for a horse, a rider is going to spend about $3,000 alone to purchase the horse. Then it’s going to cost more than $4,000 to stable that horse. It will cost $700 to learn how to ride the horse, because you’re not just jumping on that thing and taking off. And lastly, on average, it will cost more than $1,800 to actually feed the horse.

So on average, we’re talking about more than $7,000, or thereabouts, for a car over a year. And for a horse, it’ll cost more than $10,000 a year. Plus, the horse does not come with windshield wipers.

If you are seriously considering alternative transportation to cut down on car costs, bicycles and public transportation are affordable options.