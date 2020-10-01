Sonic employees turn the pavement into dance floor for seven-year-old with Downs Syndrome

MAUMELLE, Ark. (KARK) – The employees at a Sonic in Maumelle are bringing more than just drinks and food to their customers.

Meet seven-year-old Drake Webster. He has an extra chromosome and an extra big personality. He has become a regular at the Sonic on Crystal Hill Road.

“Oh we turn the corner at the stoplight and what do you do, you say ‘wah.’ He gets very excited,” Webster’s mom Becky said.

Drake comes for the slushes and of course the cheese sticks but there is one thing that sets that location apart from the rest. Every time he comes in, the employees gather around and have a dance party. It all started one afternoon when Drake’s mom brought him in for a treat.

“He was hollering out of the window like ‘hey hey’ and I was like ‘hey,’” Sonic Employee Markquist Jones said.

Jones was bringing out his order and Drake had another request that wasn’t on the menu.

“He was asking me to dance with him so I said ‘okay well lets dance Drake,’” Jones said.

Now every time Drake pulls up, they turn the pavement into a dance floor.

“Everybody just stops what they are doing to go out there to speak with him. They have to have the dance party,” Jenny Rodriguez said.

For Drake’s parents, it brings tears to their eyes watching the employees take a little time out of their day just to make their son smile.

“People these days don’t show a lot of niceness so it just means a lot that they see that he’s giving them love and they are giving it right back,” Drake’s dad Andre said.

“It’s just enough to melt your heart so it’s pretty awesome,” Becky said.

It may be hidden by the masks, but the employees look forward to Drake’s visit just as much or maybe even a little more.

“Your bad day just goes out the door,” Rodriguez said.

“It touched my heart. It actually makes me smile every time he comes,” Jones said.