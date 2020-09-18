Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Commerce Department will ban people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sunday.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

OREGON FIRES: Officials are sounding a new alarm as torched land across Oregon is now primed for a different kind of disaster: flash floods.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SOLDIER SURPRISE: A Missouri man in the Army Reserves surprised his kids at their school a month early on Thursday. It was almost called off because of the pandemic, but the district and this family didn’t let COVID-19 ruin the fun.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZOOM PARODY: A freelance photographer with WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, MI has gone viral. She made a parody video on TikTok. It was a Zoom meeting with Big Ten schools where she played off the stereotypes of each school. Annie Agar joined us to talk about the viral sensation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS