Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden’s first full day in office, first White House rescue dog could increase pet adoptions

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- U.S. President Joe Biden signed at least 15 executive actions shortly after being sworn on Wednesday, undoing policies put in place by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change.

Signing several actions in front of reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, Biden said there was “no time to waste” in issuing the executive orders, memorandums and directives.

Other stories in today’s show:

THOUSANDS LOSE VACCINE APPOINTMENTS: Just as millions of New Yorkers got the green light to get their COVID vaccines, now many say they’re losing their appointments.

Counties, hospitals, and pharmacies all got new directions from New York State limiting who they can vaccinate as supply comes close to running out. Even though those in the 1B category are technically eligible, distributors have now been ordered to only focus on 1A groups — hospitals on health care workers, counties on emergency responders, and pharmacies on those over the age of 75.

103-YEAR-OLD MAN RECEIVES COVID-19 VACCINE: A 103-year-old resident living in Loomis Village Retirement Home in South Hadley, Massachusetts received his COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Tom McAuley has just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and said he feels great.

Born in 1918, he has lived through the Spanish flu and the polio outbreak. He said he remembers getting the vaccine for polio when it was first developed. Now, at 103-years-old, he is getting ready to get his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

L.A. NATIVE MAKES HISTORY AS YOUNGEST INAUGURAL POET: The country has a new president and a new literary star. In one of the inauguration’s most talked about moments, poet Amanda Gorman summoned images dire and triumphant Wednesday as she called out to the world “even as we grieved, we grew.”

RESCUE DOG IN THE WHITE HOUSE: The White House is once again home to a presidential pup, only President Joe Biden‘s “first dog” Major Biden is no minor addition.

As the first rescue dog adopted from a shelter in the White House, he could help shake off myths about adopted pets.

